Pullback Trading Master

This trading adviser determines the breaking of the maximum or minimum of the trading range, as well as a small rollback of the price after breaking. The number of candles in the trading range can be customized. The transaction is completed after the rollback, as well as after confirmation of the opening of a position by different indicators. The parameters of most indicators can be adjusted (and also disabled some filters if you need to make more transactions). The trading range for determining the maximum and minimum can be adjusted so that it depends on the current market volatility. The adviser takes into account market volatility when opening transactions, while it can itself determine the desired stop loss and take profit. It is not necessary to have a large deposit to trade this advisor, since it does not use risky trading methods.

Input Parameters

Lots - lot size;

- lot size; Percentage of free money - the percentage of free margin to open each new trade (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated as a percentage of the free margin of the account), recommended 1-10;

- the percentage of free margin to open each new trade (if Lots=0, then the lot will be calculated as a percentage of the free margin of the account), recommended 1-10; Max spread - the maximum spread for opening trades (on the accounts with floating spread, for the trade to open when the spread is not too large);

- the maximum spread for opening trades (on the accounts with floating spread, for the trade to open when the spread is not too large); Magic - unique Identifier (it must be different for each instance of the EA in the terminal);

- unique Identifier (it must be different for each instance of the EA in the terminal); StopLoss - stop loss (in points);

- stop loss (in points); TakeProfit - take profit (in points);

- take profit (in points); MinProfitForAutoClose - the minimum profit for automatically closing orders upon a return signal (0 - do not close deals until you reach take profit);

- the minimum profit for automatically closing orders upon a return signal (0 - do not close deals until you reach take profit); TrailingStopValue - value of a simple trailing stop (0 - do not use);

- value of a simple trailing stop (0 - do not use); StopToParabolicStep - parabolic step for a trailing stop (0 - do not use parabolic trailing);

- parabolic step for a trailing stop (0 - do not use parabolic trailing); Dynamic TP and SL - when enabled (true), then Take profit and Stop loss are calculated from the width of the broken trading range;

- when enabled (true), then Take profit and Stop loss are calculated from the width of the broken trading range; Factor dynamic TP and SL - coefficient of dynamic take profit and stop loss;

- coefficient of dynamic take profit and stop loss; TradeOnlyOutside - trade only outside the range;

- trade only outside the range; DelayAfterBreack - delay in bars after breaking through the trading range;

- delay in bars after breaking through the trading range; Number range bars - the number of bars in the trading range where highs and lows will be determined;

- the number of bars in the trading range where highs and lows will be determined; Shift - shift by the number of bars, relative to the trading range;

- shift by the number of bars, relative to the trading range; Accuracy - accuracy of opening a transaction after a rollback (the higher the parameter, the fewer transactions, but they should be more profitable more often);

- accuracy of opening a transaction after a rollback (the higher the parameter, the fewer transactions, but they should be more profitable more often); Period ADX - period of the ADX indicator;

- period of the ADX indicator; ADX and number bars relation - dependence of the value of the trading range on the ADX indicator;

- dependence of the value of the trading range on the ADX indicator; Level ADX - level of the ADX indicator, above which you can trade;

- level of the ADX indicator, above which you can trade; Period Williams Percent Range - period of the Williams Percent Range indicator;

- period of the Williams Percent Range indicator; Count bars for divers - the number of bars for counting divergence and convergence (0 - do not use divergence and convergence);

- the number of bars for counting divergence and convergence (0 - do not use divergence and convergence); Stiffness divergence - stiffness of divergence (the larger this parameter, the less often but more reliable will be the transaction);

- stiffness of divergence (the larger this parameter, the less often but more reliable will be the transaction); MACD fast for divergences - period of fast EMA MACD indicator (for divergences);

- period of fast EMA MACD indicator (for divergences); MACD slow for divergences - period of the slow EMA MACD indicator (for divergences);

- period of the slow EMA MACD indicator (for divergences); Period ADX for divergences - period of the ADX indicator for finding divergences;

- period of the ADX indicator for finding divergences; Count bars for RSI divergences - the number of bars for counting divergences and convergence of the RSI indicator;

- the number of bars for counting divergences and convergence of the RSI indicator; Period RSI for divergences - period of the RSI indicator;

- period of the RSI indicator; PeriodBollinger - period of the Bollinger Bands indicator;

- period of the Bollinger Bands indicator; BollingerDeviation - deviations of the Bollinger Bands indicator;

- deviations of the Bollinger Bands indicator; Hour start place orders - hour according to server time, from which to start trading;

- hour according to server time, from which to start trading; Hour stop place orders - hour on server time when to stop opening new deals;

- hour on server time when to stop opening new deals; FastOptimizationParameter - parameter for fast optimization of the EA. The higher the value, the faster the optimization, but the quality of the trade is worse. For real trading, it is better to set the values ​​to no more than 1.

- parameter for fast optimization of the EA. The higher the value, the faster the optimization, but the quality of the trade is worse. For real trading, it is better to set the values ​​to no more than 1. IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after a profitable close of the previous transaction;

- increase the lot after a profitable close of the previous transaction; DecLotAfterLoss - decrease the lot after a loss-making close of the previous transaction;

- decrease the lot after a loss-making close of the previous transaction; MaxLossesCount - the maximum number of losing trades after which to stop trading (0 - not set);

- the maximum number of losing trades after which to stop trading (0 - not set); CommentToOrders - comment on opening deals;

- comment on opening deals; ShowInformation - show information (true - show, false - do not show).



