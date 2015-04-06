This EA trades the breakout of a range created for a set period of time. It can also trade in the opposite direction, a bounce from the upper or lower limit of the range. You can set the input parameters in points or in percentages of the range size.

The EA can only open the first trade, or even the second opposite trade or many other opposite trades until the expiration time. You can also set a lot increase after a losing trade.

This EA also has a built-in trend filter using the Moving Average indicator. Only Buy trades are opened above this indicator and only Sell trades are opened below the indicator.

Another useful feature is protection against a large slip or spread.





List of input parameters:

:::::::::: Trend filter :::::::::::

Use Trend filter= Yes/No



Trend filter TF

MA trend period

MA trend price

MA trend method

:::::::::: Time setting :::::::::::

TimeMode (broker for tester)= broker/local/GMT



Start time range HH

Start time range MM

End time range HH

End time range MM

Expiration time HH

Expiration time MM

Use Close time= Yes/No



Close time HH

Close time MM

Close time Friday HH

Close time Friday MM

:::::::::: Trading days :::::::::::

Monday=Yes/No

Tuesday=Yes/No

Wednesday=Yes/No

Thursday=Yes/No

Friday=Yes/No

:::::::::: Range setting :::::::::::

RangeColor

Min.range size in points

Max.range size in points

:::::::::: Trading setting :::::::::::

TradeLong=Yes/No

TradeShort=Yes/No

Buy + spread=Yes/No

Max.spread in points

Open opposite=Yes/No

Max Long/Short trades

Reverse trading=Yes/No

:::::::::: Money management :::::::::::

Lots= fixed lot



RiskPercent= autolot by SL and capital



Lot multiplier after loss

Max slippage

--- Mode value --- = percent/points



Entry distance %/points

EntryColor

SL %/points

TP1 Lot%

TP1 distance %/points, 0=Off

TP2 %/points

SL on Entry %/points

Entry+ %/points

Start TrailingSL %/points

TrailingSL %/points, 0=Off

TrailingSL step in points

:::::::: Other ::::::::

Magic

comment

Photo to .../MQL4/Files/ =Yes/No

SoundAlarm =Yes/No

Alarm Wav

Infopanel X,Y,width,height

Text spacing