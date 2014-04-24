Price Aleart

Price Alert indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels that are set by the trader.

If you use e-mail alert feature, don't forget to set the e-mail settings in your MetaTrader platform options window.  

Input parameters:
  • WhenPriceGoesAbovePIP - if the price exceeds the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered.
  • WhenPriceGoesBelowPIP - if the price goes below the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered.
  • WhenPriceIsExactlyPIP - if the price is equal to the current one, the alert is triggered.
  • SendEmail - if true, e-mail is sent to the e-mail address set in your MetaTrader 4. E-mail SMTP Server settings should also be configured in your MetaTrader 4.
  • clearAlert- If true Clear Alert.
  • SoundAlert -If true  Sound Alert.
Recommended products
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Giant
Artem Konkov
4 (1)
Experts
Automatic trading system. It includes three very strict algorithms for finding a reversal on large timeframes. It is installed on any timeframe, but for the quality indicators of the visual panel, it is better to set it to H4, you can set it to H1. Optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. In addition to the usual settings, it is possible to limit trading by day. If the days 1-31 are set, the EA will trade every day. The Expert Advisor trades by itself, but it is more profitable to use it as an
FREE
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing Koala Supply Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 4 ( We encourage you to share your review or feedback—whether positive or negative—so other traders can benefit from your experience.) : Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signal
FREE
RaysFX Supertrend Bar
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
ZigZag on average
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This is a well-known ZigZag indicator. But it differs by the fact that its plot is based on values of the middle line which is set by a user. It can display Andrews’ Pitchfork and standard or Bobokus Fibo levels. NO REPAINTING. Parameters Period МА — middle line period. Default value is 34. Minimum value is 4. Maximum value is set at your discretion. Used to calculate price - base price to calculate the middle line. The averaging method - method of smoothing the middle line. Turning pitchfork —
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Day Pattern
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
Indicators
Description: - D ay Pattern - an indicator that helps to identify patterns of price changes for the development of trading algorithms and strategies. For whom this tool? - For developers of trading strategies and algorithms. - Medium- and long-term traders. Time frames H1-W1. Features of the indicator: - There is a function of exporting indicator values to a file of the csv format. - Using the information panel, you can conduct an express analysis of trading tool. - The indicator is sui
Advanced ZigZag with Fibo TL and Swing info MQL4
Petr Nosek
5 (1)
Indicators
Description The base of this indicator is an ZigZag algorithm based on ATR and Fibo retracement. The ZigZag can be drawn like a classic ZigZag or like Arrows or needn't be drawn at all. This indicator is not redrawing in sense that the ZigZag's last shoulder is formed right after the appropriate conditions occur on the market. The shoulder doesn't change its direction afterwards (can only continue). There are some other possibilities to show advanced information in this indicator: Auto Fibo on
Dynamic Levels
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Dynamic Levels is a channel indicator of dynamic levels, designed for identification of the price extremums. It allows increasing the efficiency of any strategy due to advanced parameters, which in turn allow customizing it for personal trading style. Dynamic Levels does not change its values, it is suitable for any timeframe and currency pair. Indicator Parameters ChannelPeriod - period for the indicator calculation. ChannelSmoot - smoothing of values. ATRPeriod - volatility calculation period
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Tract
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Tract - Channel indicator, by which you can place orders like a classic channel indicator. Trading can be carried out inside the channel when the price reaches its borders and turns in the opposite direction from them. In such cases, reversal strategies are used. The channel indicator is designed to work with support and resistance levels and help traders find opportunities to enter the market. Another way to trade a breakout - assumes a situation when the price, upon reaching one or another cha
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicators
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Fibonacci Theft Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Fibonacci theft   is an ultrascalping system that uses Fibonacci levels to launch a scalping system that allows   theft     a few pips from the market. This system allows the use of fibonacci levels, predetermined levels or a level chosen by the user. It also presents the option of using or not volume and impulse filters. Being a very aggressive scalping system, it should only be used in pairs with a low spread and low commissions. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used wit
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Equidistant channel Window
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This indicator is the logical continuation of the well-known equidistant channel indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/8723 . The main purpose of the indicator is the visualization of price levels relative to the parallel channel using Fibo Bobokus levels in a separate window and the price history. This often allows forecasting the future price movement with a sufficiently high degree of probability. The Fibo levels calculation equation is as follows: FiboLevel = (50-(100*((Close[i]-
Simple Long Short Bar
Li Peng Fang
Indicators
Simple Long Short Bar A very concise and clear indicator, very easy to understand, but it is very useful for tracking trends. The usage of this indicator is very simple: Long signal: If the price shows signs of a long market, then a yellow box will appear. Short signal: If the price shows signs of a short market, then a blue box will appear. Bull strength: If the size of the box is large, it means the bull strength is strong, and vice versa. Short strength: If the size of the box is small, it m
Fractal Zig Zag
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
A   professional version of the ZigZag indicator for visualizing the structure of price movements by fractals. Fractal ZigZag fixes the flaws of the standard version of the ZigZag indicator MT4. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine fractals. Suitable for all types of trading. Ideal for trading according to the WM pattern "Sniper" strategy !!! Features Marks the place of price reversal during the formation of a new fractal with specified parameters. Suitable for al
Harmonic ABCD
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays the AB=CD harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. During the formation the
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too  Patterns included :  ABCD pattern Gartley pattern Bat pattern Cypher pattern 3Drives pattern Black Swan pattern White Swan pattern Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern Alt Bat pattern Butterfly pattern Deep Crab pattern Crab pattern Shark pattern FiveO pattern Head And Shoulders pattern Ascending Triangle pattern One Two Three pattern  And 8 custom patterns  Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,sup
Fibonacci System
Maksim Neimerik
Experts
The system applies Fibo levels. Apart from basic Fibo levels (23.6; 38.2; 50.0; 61.8; 100.0;), the EA features custom levels (34.0; 36.0; 64.0; 66.0;). You can decide the levels trading is to be performed from. Sample trade: when the market is bullish and the price rolls back to the levels (as we remember, we select the levels on our own), the EA opens buy orders. The opposite is true for sell orders. The EA can work in three modes. Each of the modes is a separate Fibo levels construction method
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Interactive BB Matrix
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
2 (1)
Indicators
This indicator displays Bollinger Bands signals for multiple symbols and multiple time frames. The signals are created as a simple ratios which represent the distance between the current price and the moving average measured in standard deviations. This way we create a very versatile and easy to use indicator which helps us to identify not only the strongest trends but also the most overbought and oversold conditions. Features Accurate signals in real time for multiple time frames and multiple
Zig Zag Patterns
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
This indicator is looking for such market models as: head and shoulders, triangles, double tops and bottoms, flags, wedges and three touches. Options: barsToProcess - the initial number of bars to calculate; ArrowSize - arrow size; AllowablePatternLength - minimum length of the pattern (in bars); AllowablePatternPriceDiv - the minimum height of the pattern, applicable for all but the 'head and shoulders', 'double top' patterns (for the latter there is another parameter); AllowablePriceAberrat
Equidistant Channels
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This indicator is designed for drawing equidistant channels. Two options are available: based on the number of hours in the indicator calculation and by the number of bars. To draw a channel, enter a number 1 or greater. The maximum value is limited by the amount of visible bars. If the parameters you enter are beyond the allowable limits, you will get notified if the indicator restrictions. Please note that the time involved in calculation of the channel must be greater than the timeframe it wi
Bars Street with levels
Maksim Neimerik
Indicators
Features This indicator determines consecutive bullish and bearish bars; Determines the High and Low for the last N bars (N can be changed in the settings); It shows the Buy and Sell signals based on the values of other indicators, such as Bollinger Bands, Stochastic and MACD; It graphically displays from 4 to 12 consecutive bullish and bearish bars with an alert; It is possible to disable the alert and unnecessary graphical elements; It is also possible to adjust the number of bars in history,
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Ride the Trend Signal
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Ride the Wave of Trends — Clear Signals for Confident Following In financial markets, the most stable profits often come from clear and established trends. However, even experienced traders know that riding the trend reliably is not always easy. Ride the Trend Signal is a signal-based indicator that focuses on trend-following entries, particularly on pullbacks and retracements. Instead of jumping into the early stages of a trend, this tool waits until the trend is established and then identifies
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
More from author
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
Moving Average RAINBOW
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
4 (3)
Indicators
Moving Average RAINBOW Forex traders use moving averages for different reasons. Some use them as their primary analytical tool, while others simply use them as a confidence builder to back up their investment decisions. In this section, we'll present a few different types of strategies - incorporating them into your trading style is up to you! A technique used in technical analysis to identify changing trends. It is created by placing a large number of moving averages onto the same chart. When a
FREE
RenkoVP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Overview RenkoVP is a professional tool for price structure analysis that runs fully online on the main chart. Unlike many other Renko indicators, it requires no offline charts. The indicator combines Renko bricks, volume profile, dynamic Fibonacci levels, and automatic pattern recognition to help traders identify trends, key zones, and precise entry/exit points. Renko Bricks Configuration The indicator offers both manual and automatic brick configuration: No offline chart required - runs direc
Stochastic RainBow 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
3 (1)
Indicators
A   stochastic   oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0-100 bounded range of values. This indicator  show 8 stochastic on one chart.
FREE
RenkoPointFigure
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Advanced Renko & Point & Figure Indicator with Win/Loss Pattern Analysis This powerful indicator combines two proven strategies—Renko and Point & Figure (P&F)—into one comprehensive tool for trend identification, pattern recognition, and risk management. With dynamic Box Size calculation (Fixed or ATR-based), moving average filters, and win/loss pattern detection, traders can make smarter, data-driven decisions. Key Features   Hybrid Renko + P&F System Renko: Noise-free price action with fixed
FREE
StochasticRainBow
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (2)
Indicators
A stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0-100 bounded range of values. This indicator  show 15 stochastic on one chart.
FREE
MarketSession
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Utilities
The 24-hour forex (FX) market offers a considerable advantage for many institutional and individual traders because it guarantees liquidity and the opportunity to trade at any conceivable time. Currencies can be traded anytime but an individual trader can only monitor a position for so long, however. Most traders can't watch the market 24/7 so they're bound to miss opportunities or worse. A jump in volatility can lead to a movement against an established position when the trader isn't around. A
FREE
Price Ladder
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
This indicator is based on the Channel . Input Parameters channel_One- show trend line One on or off. timeFrame_One - time Frame of channel One . ColorChannel_One - color of  trend line One. channel_Two- show trend line Two on or off. timeFrame_Two - time Frame of channel Two . ColorChannel_Two - color of  trend line Two. channel_Three- show trend line Three on or off. timeFrame_Three - time Frame of channel Three . ColorChannel_Three - color of  trend line three. channel_Four- show trend line F
FREE
Iranian stock market
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart money is a powerful currency. This money is available to major investors who can identify, predict or even generate capital movements ahead of others. This money can flow into financial and capital markets and create dramatic price changes in various stocks. Therefore, detecting smart cash flow, which usually enters the market in a coherent manner and confronts the volume and value of transactions in a market with high returns, is one of the methods that some investors use to invest. But h
FREE
Display Multipair
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Utilities
This is an indicator that allows displaying three currency pairs in one window. Input Parameters: Symbol1 - first currency pair. symbol1mirrior - mirror display of the first currency pair. s1color - color of the first currency pair. Symbol2 - second currency pair. symbol2mirrior - mirror display of the second currency pair. Symbol3  - third currency pair. symbol3mirrior -  mirror display of the third currency pair. Symbo4  - fourth currency pair. symbol4mirrior - mirror display of the fourth cur
Wolfe Wave
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
This particular methodology. Please note the odd sequence in counting, as you will see, it is necessary for the inductive analysis. By starting with a top we are assured of beginning our count on a new wave. (The reverse would apply for a bearish wave.) The 2 point is a top. The 3 point is the bottom of the first decline. The 1 point is the bottom prior to point 2 (top), that 3 has surpassed. The 4 point is the top of the rally after point 3. The 5 point is the bottom after point 4 and is likely
Daily GBPUSD trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Our strategy relies on a choppy movement on most Forex pairs during the Asian session. Most traders in London sleep when the Sun shines over the Pacific and this results to a very slow movement of GBPUSD pair between 9:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM GMT. Buy order: Place a buy-stop order just five  pip above the upper band. Place a stop loss just one pip below the lower band. Place a profit target at the upper LawnGreen Arrow. Sell order: Place a sell-stop order just five pip below the lower band. Place
Breakout trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Breakout System  This indicator is based on the trend line and breakthrough. Pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD. Timeframe: M15 Or H1. Input Parameters AlertsOn - alert on or off. TrendLine - show trend line. TrendLineStyle - style of trend line. UpTrendColor - color of up trend. DownTrendColor - color of down trend. ShowTakeprofit - show take profits. ShowTakeprofitStyle - style of take profit. UpperTakeprofitColor - color of up take profit. LowerTakeprofitColor - color of down take profit.
Week Pivot
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Weekly Pivot  There are a lot of advantages when trading with support and resistance lines, and they should be a staple in every trader's arsenal. Another effective method of deriving multiple horizontal based support and resistance lines is using a formula derived from yesterday's High, Low and Close bar. The formula maps out pivot point levels consisting of the pivot, and three levels of support and resistance, and these levels can be traded much the same way as trading with the regular suppor
Forex Tools X
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
The indicator is based on several useful indicators in the multi time frames that help us chart and table and alert.   The various parameters used in this indicator and the default ones are as follows. ·    Moving Average Mode:    LMMA ·        Moving Average Period One:     4 ·        Moving Average Period Two:     8 ·        Moving Average Period Three:  15 ·        Moving Average Period Four:    30 ·        Moving Average Period Five:     80 ·        Moving Average Period Six:      150 ·    
Only NonFarm Payroll Trade 4
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Experts
Only NonFarm Payroll Trade  The employment situation is a set of labor market indicators. The unemployment rate measures the number of unemployed as a percentage of the labor force. Non-farm payroll employment counts the number of paid employees working part-time or full-time in the nation's business and government establishments. The average workweek reflects the number of hours worked in the non-farm sector. Average hourly earnings reveal the basic hourly rate for major industries as indicated
Daily GBP expert
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Experts
Daily GBPUSD trade  Our strategy relies on a choppy movement on most Forex pairs during the Asian session. Most traders in London sleep when the Sun shines over the Pacific and this results to a very slow movement of GBPUSD pair between 9:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM GMT. Input Parameters: Auto GMT shift extern int Broker_GMT_Shift = 0;//Manual Broker GMT shift extern int London_Night = 21; //London Night extern int London_Open = 7; //London Open
CurrencyMeter
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Currency Meter   When trading Forex, we trade a pair of currencies at time. For example EUR/USD. If we are long on the EUR/USD it means that we expect the EUR to gain in strength relative to the USD. If we are short on the EUR/USD it means that we expect the EUR to weaken relative to the USD. You should be all familiar with this concept. The key thing about pairs though is that they just indicate the strength of one currency  relative to another. If we see the EUR/USD going up, is it because the
Three Channel
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Indicators
The Price Channel pattern trading strategy is one of the smartest ways to make money trading. The Price Channel pattern represents two trend lines positioned above (channel resistance) and below (channel support) the price. The price action is contained between these two parallel trendlines. The separation between the two trendlines needs to be wide enough if you want to trade inside the Price Channel Pattern. If this is the case, you can buy at the channel support level and sell at the channel
Multi Andrew PitchFork
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Indicators
ANDREW’S PITCHFORK TRADING STRATEGY       Essentially, Andrew’s Pitchfork is a tool for drawing price channels. While two lines surrounding price are usually enough to draw a channel, the Pitchfork has an extra line. It is the median line or the handle of the Pitchfork.     The median line is central to this trading method. This is why Andrew’s Pitchfork is also known as the Median Line Method. TRADING RULES      There are many ways to trade using Andrew’s Pitchfork but the basic idea is that pr
PriceActionDetector
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Price Action translates as "price movement." Proponents of technical analysis believe that the price takes into account everything that happens on the market. Therefore, indicators and advisers are not needed, since they are calculated based on historical price data and can be very late. By the time the indicator signal triggers, the price direction may already have changed. Those indicators that are trying to predict the price direction are often redrawn. All this leads to unnecessary losses.
Visual Trading
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Utilities
With this tool you can easily draw lines on the chart and the trade is done easily. The steps are as follows: First: Draw the buy and sell lines on the chart. Second: Draw the profit and loss lines on the chart. Third: Specify the volume of the transaction you want to trade. Fourth: Activate the lines. Warning When moving lines, be careful not to make a wrong trade. Expert easily trades you. 
Multi Fair Value Gap
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
**Added to the Original Text:**   This indicator (Fair Value Gap - FVG) also **has the capability** to display **multiple timeframes** of your choice **simultaneously on a single chart**. This feature allows you to identify **stronger and more accurate signals**, as you can analyze price discrepancies (Gaps) across higher or lower timeframes, helping you make smarter trading decisions.   For example, if you spot a bullish FVG on the **1-hour timeframe** and it is also confirmed on the **4-hour
Multi OrderBlock
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Indicators
Order blocks are essential structures in trading that indicate areas where large institutional traders, like banks and hedge funds, have placed their orders. These blocks represent significant price levels where substantial buying or selling activity has occurred, providing clues about potential market movements. So, why should you, as a trader, care about order blocks? Well, knowing where these big orders are placed can give you a huge advantage. It’s like having a map showing where the treasur
Pattern Searching
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Pattern Searching: Smart, Precise, & Customizable for MT4!  Are you looking for a powerful tool to quickly and accurately identify trading patterns in Forex? This advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is exactly what you need!  Key Features That Will Amaze You:  Automatic Classic Pattern Detection: This indicator automatically finds the closest classic Forex patterns for you. Whether you're looking for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or NDS strategies, this tool covers it all!   * Popular patt
Harmonic Price Patterns
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Harmonic Price Patterns Indicator This indicator has the capability to manually display the closest harmonic pattern to you. It allows you to easily adjust its parameters and create your own custom harmonic pattern, while also displaying the price distance between each point. Key Features of the Manual Harmonic Pattern Indicator Harmonic Pattern Identification Detects popular harmonic patterns such as ABCD, Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, and Shark. Displays patterns automatically or semi-automat
MasterVolume Pro
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Description: Elevate your chart analysis with this advanced indicator that seamlessly integrates Zigzag structures, Fibonacci retracements, and Volume Profile insights. Designed for traders who seek clarity and precision, this tool visually identifies high-probability price patterns and market turning points. Whether you're tracking CHOCH shifts, pinpointing POIs, or analyzing TRIPLE tops and FLAG formations, this indicator offers the depth and flexibility to adapt to any trading strategy.   C
On Click Trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Utilities
This is an Expert Advisor that allows opening and modifying positions and orders via mouse (with Stop Loss, Take Profit). Working with this Expert Advisor requires setting lot size, take profit and stop loss for positions. For pending orders you need to set lot size, take profit, stop loss and distance (pip). This Expert Advisor has only one input parameter - background color.
Three Channel 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
The Price Channel pattern trading strategy is one of the smartest ways to make money trading. The Price Channel pattern represents two trend lines positioned above (channel resistance) and below (channel support) the price. The price action is contained between these two parallel trendlines. The separation between the two trendlines needs to be wide enough if you want to trade inside the Price Channel Pattern. If this is the case, you can buy at the channel support level and sell at the channel
Multi Andrew PitchFork 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Multi Andrew PitchFork  ANDREW’S PITCHFORK TRADING STRATEGY       Essentially, Andrew’s Pitchfork is a tool for drawing price channels. While two lines surrounding price are usually enough to draw a channel, the Pitchfork has an extra line. It is the median line or the handle of the Pitchfork.     The median line is central to this trading method. This is why Andrew’s Pitchfork is also known as the Median Line Method. TRADING RULES      There are many ways to trade using Andrew’s Pitchfork but t
Filter:
seyed mohsen
79
seyed mohsen 2024.10.19 17:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Valentin Butorin
4142
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.17 09:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Raj Max
329
Raj Max 2019.08.21 12:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2018.12.10 15:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maksym Mudrakov
30049
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 14:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2014.11.25 13:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Vadim Strelkov
7710
Vadim Strelkov 2014.05.06 14:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review