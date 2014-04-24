Price Aleart
- Indicators
- Kourosh Hossein Davallou
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 9 June 2019
- Activations: 5
Price Alert indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels that are set by the trader.
If you use e-mail alert feature, don't forget to set the e-mail settings in your MetaTrader platform options window.Input parameters:
- WhenPriceGoesAbovePIP - if the price exceeds the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered.
- WhenPriceGoesBelowPIP - if the price goes below the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered.
- WhenPriceIsExactlyPIP - if the price is equal to the current one, the alert is triggered.
- SendEmail - if true, e-mail is sent to the e-mail address set in your MetaTrader 4. E-mail SMTP Server settings should also be configured in your MetaTrader 4.
- clearAlert- If true Clear Alert.
- SoundAlert -If true Sound Alert.
