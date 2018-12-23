Week Pivot

Weekly Pivot 

There are a lot of advantages when trading with support and resistance lines, and they should be a staple in every trader's arsenal. Another effective method of deriving multiple horizontal based support and resistance lines is using a formula derived from yesterday's High, Low and Close bar. The formula maps out pivot point levels consisting of the pivot, and three levels of support and resistance, and these levels can be traded much the same way as trading with the regular support and resistance levels and trendlines, using a mix of breakout and bounce trading strategies.

The major advantage posited for this pivot point technique is that it is "objective" in the way that so many traders are using the same levels based on the same formula. There is no discretion involved. In contrast, the method of drawing support and resistance levels and trendlines can be more subjective and impressionist (every trader can notice and draw different lines), even though there have been attempts by DeMark and others to make them more objective.

A second related advantage of using them is that because so many people are looking at these levels, so they become self-fulfilling. The reason pivot points are so popular is that they are predictive as opposed to lagging. You use the information of the previous day to calculate reversal points (or breakout levels) for the present trading day. Because so many traders (including the large institutional traders) follow pivot points, the market reacts at these levels, giving you the opportunity to trade them. Just like we have seen with price action support and resistance levels, traders can choose to trade the bounce or the break of these levels.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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RenkoPointFigure
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Advanced Renko & Point & Figure Indicator with Win/Loss Pattern Analysis This powerful indicator combines two proven strategies—Renko and Point & Figure (P&F)—into one comprehensive tool for trend identification, pattern recognition, and risk management. With dynamic Box Size calculation (Fixed or ATR-based), moving average filters, and win/loss pattern detection, traders can make smarter, data-driven decisions. Key Features   Hybrid Renko + P&F System Renko: Noise-free price action with fixed
MarketSession
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Utilities
The 24-hour forex (FX) market offers a considerable advantage for many institutional and individual traders because it guarantees liquidity and the opportunity to trade at any conceivable time. Currencies can be traded anytime but an individual trader can only monitor a position for so long, however. Most traders can't watch the market 24/7 so they're bound to miss opportunities or worse. A jump in volatility can lead to a movement against an established position when the trader isn't around. A
FREE
Three Channel
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Indicators
The Price Channel pattern trading strategy is one of the smartest ways to make money trading. The Price Channel pattern represents two trend lines positioned above (channel resistance) and below (channel support) the price. The price action is contained between these two parallel trendlines. The separation between the two trendlines needs to be wide enough if you want to trade inside the Price Channel Pattern. If this is the case, you can buy at the channel support level and sell at the channel
PriceActionDetector
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Price Action translates as "price movement." Proponents of technical analysis believe that the price takes into account everything that happens on the market. Therefore, indicators and advisers are not needed, since they are calculated based on historical price data and can be very late. By the time the indicator signal triggers, the price direction may already have changed. Those indicators that are trying to predict the price direction are often redrawn. All this leads to unnecessary losses.
Stochastic RainBow 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
3 (1)
Indicators
A   stochastic   oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0-100 bounded range of values. This indicator  show 8 stochastic on one chart.
FREE
RenkoVPEurUsd
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Indicators
Of course. Here is the product description for "RenkoVP for MetaTrader 4 RenkoVP for MetaTrader 4 (EURUSD Only) RenkoVP is a powerful, fully online Renko-based indicator designed specifically for analyzing the EURUSD currency pair. It provides traders with a clean, noise-free view of market structure by combining traditional Renko bricks with advanced volume profile analysis, dynamic Fibonacci tools, and automatic pattern recognition—all without the need for problematic offline charts. Core F
FREE
StochasticRainBow
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (2)
Indicators
A stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0-100 bounded range of values. This indicator  show 15 stochastic on one chart.
FREE
Iranian stock market
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart money is a powerful currency. This money is available to major investors who can identify, predict or even generate capital movements ahead of others. This money can flow into financial and capital markets and create dramatic price changes in various stocks. Therefore, detecting smart cash flow, which usually enters the market in a coherent manner and confronts the volume and value of transactions in a market with high returns, is one of the methods that some investors use to invest. But h
FREE
Price Ladder
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
This indicator is based on the Channel . Input Parameters channel_One- show trend line One on or off. timeFrame_One - time Frame of channel One . ColorChannel_One - color of  trend line One. channel_Two- show trend line Two on or off. timeFrame_Two - time Frame of channel Two . ColorChannel_Two - color of  trend line Two. channel_Three- show trend line Three on or off. timeFrame_Three - time Frame of channel Three . ColorChannel_Three - color of  trend line three. channel_Four- show trend line F
FREE
Display Multipair
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Utilities
This is an indicator that allows displaying three currency pairs in one window. Input Parameters: Symbol1 - first currency pair. symbol1mirrior - mirror display of the first currency pair. s1color - color of the first currency pair. Symbol2 - second currency pair. symbol2mirrior - mirror display of the second currency pair. Symbol3  - third currency pair. symbol3mirrior -  mirror display of the third currency pair. Symbo4  - fourth currency pair. symbol4mirrior - mirror display of the fourth cur
Price Aleart
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Price Alert indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels that are set by the trader. If you use e-mail alert feature, don't forget to set the e-mail settings in your MetaTrader platform options window.   Input parameters: WhenPriceGoesAbovePIP - if the price exceeds the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered. WhenPriceGoesBelowPIP - if the price goes below the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered. WhenPriceIs
Wolfe Wave
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
This particular methodology. Please note the odd sequence in counting, as you will see, it is necessary for the inductive analysis. By starting with a top we are assured of beginning our count on a new wave. (The reverse would apply for a bearish wave.) The 2 point is a top. The 3 point is the bottom of the first decline. The 1 point is the bottom prior to point 2 (top), that 3 has surpassed. The 4 point is the top of the rally after point 3. The 5 point is the bottom after point 4 and is likely
Daily GBPUSD trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Our strategy relies on a choppy movement on most Forex pairs during the Asian session. Most traders in London sleep when the Sun shines over the Pacific and this results to a very slow movement of GBPUSD pair between 9:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM GMT. Buy order: Place a buy-stop order just five  pip above the upper band. Place a stop loss just one pip below the lower band. Place a profit target at the upper LawnGreen Arrow. Sell order: Place a sell-stop order just five pip below the lower band. Place
Breakout trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Breakout System  This indicator is based on the trend line and breakthrough. Pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD. Timeframe: M15 Or H1. Input Parameters AlertsOn - alert on or off. TrendLine - show trend line. TrendLineStyle - style of trend line. UpTrendColor - color of up trend. DownTrendColor - color of down trend. ShowTakeprofit - show take profits. ShowTakeprofitStyle - style of take profit. UpperTakeprofitColor - color of up take profit. LowerTakeprofitColor - color of down take profit.
Forex Tools X
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
The indicator is based on several useful indicators in the multi time frames that help us chart and table and alert.   The various parameters used in this indicator and the default ones are as follows. ·    Moving Average Mode:    LMMA ·        Moving Average Period One:     4 ·        Moving Average Period Two:     8 ·        Moving Average Period Three:  15 ·        Moving Average Period Four:    30 ·        Moving Average Period Five:     80 ·        Moving Average Period Six:      150 ·    
Only NonFarm Payroll Trade 4
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Experts
Only NonFarm Payroll Trade  The employment situation is a set of labor market indicators. The unemployment rate measures the number of unemployed as a percentage of the labor force. Non-farm payroll employment counts the number of paid employees working part-time or full-time in the nation's business and government establishments. The average workweek reflects the number of hours worked in the non-farm sector. Average hourly earnings reveal the basic hourly rate for major industries as indicated
Daily GBP expert
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Experts
Daily GBPUSD trade  Our strategy relies on a choppy movement on most Forex pairs during the Asian session. Most traders in London sleep when the Sun shines over the Pacific and this results to a very slow movement of GBPUSD pair between 9:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM GMT. Input Parameters: Auto GMT shift extern int Broker_GMT_Shift = 0;//Manual Broker GMT shift extern int London_Night = 21; //London Night extern int London_Open = 7; //London Open
CurrencyMeter
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Currency Meter   When trading Forex, we trade a pair of currencies at time. For example EUR/USD. If we are long on the EUR/USD it means that we expect the EUR to gain in strength relative to the USD. If we are short on the EUR/USD it means that we expect the EUR to weaken relative to the USD. You should be all familiar with this concept. The key thing about pairs though is that they just indicate the strength of one currency  relative to another. If we see the EUR/USD going up, is it because the
Multi Andrew PitchFork
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Indicators
ANDREW’S PITCHFORK TRADING STRATEGY       Essentially, Andrew’s Pitchfork is a tool for drawing price channels. While two lines surrounding price are usually enough to draw a channel, the Pitchfork has an extra line. It is the median line or the handle of the Pitchfork.     The median line is central to this trading method. This is why Andrew’s Pitchfork is also known as the Median Line Method. TRADING RULES      There are many ways to trade using Andrew’s Pitchfork but the basic idea is that pr
Visual Trading
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Utilities
With this tool you can easily draw lines on the chart and the trade is done easily. The steps are as follows: First: Draw the buy and sell lines on the chart. Second: Draw the profit and loss lines on the chart. Third: Specify the volume of the transaction you want to trade. Fourth: Activate the lines. Warning When moving lines, be careful not to make a wrong trade. Expert easily trades you. 
Multi Fair Value Gap
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
**Added to the Original Text:**   This indicator (Fair Value Gap - FVG) also **has the capability** to display **multiple timeframes** of your choice **simultaneously on a single chart**. This feature allows you to identify **stronger and more accurate signals**, as you can analyze price discrepancies (Gaps) across higher or lower timeframes, helping you make smarter trading decisions.   For example, if you spot a bullish FVG on the **1-hour timeframe** and it is also confirmed on the **4-hour
Multi OrderBlock
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Indicators
Order blocks are essential structures in trading that indicate areas where large institutional traders, like banks and hedge funds, have placed their orders. These blocks represent significant price levels where substantial buying or selling activity has occurred, providing clues about potential market movements. So, why should you, as a trader, care about order blocks? Well, knowing where these big orders are placed can give you a huge advantage. It’s like having a map showing where the treasur
Pattern Searching
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Pattern Searching: Smart, Precise, & Customizable for MT4!  Are you looking for a powerful tool to quickly and accurately identify trading patterns in Forex? This advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is exactly what you need!  Key Features That Will Amaze You:  Automatic Classic Pattern Detection: This indicator automatically finds the closest classic Forex patterns for you. Whether you're looking for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or NDS strategies, this tool covers it all!   * Popular patt
Harmonic Price Patterns
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Harmonic Price Patterns Indicator This indicator has the capability to manually display the closest harmonic pattern to you. It allows you to easily adjust its parameters and create your own custom harmonic pattern, while also displaying the price distance between each point. Key Features of the Manual Harmonic Pattern Indicator Harmonic Pattern Identification Detects popular harmonic patterns such as ABCD, Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, and Shark. Displays patterns automatically or semi-automat
MasterVolume Pro
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Description: Elevate your chart analysis with this advanced indicator that seamlessly integrates Zigzag structures, Fibonacci retracements, and Volume Profile insights. Designed for traders who seek clarity and precision, this tool visually identifies high-probability price patterns and market turning points. Whether you're tracking CHOCH shifts, pinpointing POIs, or analyzing TRIPLE tops and FLAG formations, this indicator offers the depth and flexibility to adapt to any trading strategy.   C
RenkoVP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Overview RenkoVP is a professional tool for price structure analysis that runs fully online on the main chart. Unlike many other Renko indicators, it requires no offline charts. The indicator combines Renko bricks, volume profile, dynamic Fibonacci levels, and automatic pattern recognition to help traders identify trends, key zones, and precise entry/exit points. Renko Bricks Configuration The indicator offers both manual and automatic brick configuration: No offline chart required - runs direc
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
On Click Trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Utilities
This is an Expert Advisor that allows opening and modifying positions and orders via mouse (with Stop Loss, Take Profit). Working with this Expert Advisor requires setting lot size, take profit and stop loss for positions. For pending orders you need to set lot size, take profit, stop loss and distance (pip). This Expert Advisor has only one input parameter - background color.
Moving Average RAINBOW
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Moving Average RAINBOW Forex traders use moving averages for different reasons. Some use them as their primary analytical tool, while others simply use them as a confidence builder to back up their investment decisions. In this section, we'll present a few different types of strategies - incorporating them into your trading style is up to you! A technique used in technical analysis to identify changing trends. It is created by placing a large number of moving averages onto the same chart. When a
Three Channel 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
The Price Channel pattern trading strategy is one of the smartest ways to make money trading. The Price Channel pattern represents two trend lines positioned above (channel resistance) and below (channel support) the price. The price action is contained between these two parallel trendlines. The separation between the two trendlines needs to be wide enough if you want to trade inside the Price Channel Pattern. If this is the case, you can buy at the channel support level and sell at the channel
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