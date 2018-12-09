Breakout trade
- Indicators
-
Kourosh Hossein DavallouI have been programming in MetaTrade since 2005
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 11 December 2018
- Activations: 5
Breakout System
This indicator is based on the trend line and breakthrough.
Pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD. Timeframe: M15 Or H1.
Input Parameters
- AlertsOn - alert on or off.
- TrendLine - show trend line.
- TrendLineStyle - style of trend line.
- UpTrendColor - color of up trend.
- DownTrendColor - color of down trend.
- ShowTakeprofit - show take profits.
- ShowTakeprofitStyle - style of take profit.
- UpperTakeprofitColor - color of up take profit.
- LowerTakeprofitColor - color of down take profit.
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