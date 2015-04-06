Daily GBP expert
- Experts
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Kourosh Hossein DavallouI have been programming in MetaTrade since 2005
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Daily GBPUSD trade
Our strategy relies on a choppy movement on most Forex pairs during the Asian session. Most traders in London sleep when the Sun shines over the Pacific and this results to a very slow movement of GBPUSD pair between 9:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM GMT.
Input Parameters:
- Auto GMT shift
- extern int Broker_GMT_Shift = 0;//Manual Broker GMT shift
- extern int London_Night = 21; //London Night
- extern int London_Open = 7; //London Open