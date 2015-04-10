Equidistant Channels
- Indicators
- Valeriy Medvedev
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 14 July 2017
- Activations: 5
This indicator is designed for drawing equidistant channels. Two options are available: based on the number of hours in the indicator calculation and by the number of bars. To draw a channel, enter a number 1 or greater.
The maximum value is limited by the amount of visible bars. If the parameters you enter are beyond the allowable limits, you will get notified if the indicator restrictions. Please note that the time involved in calculation of the channel must be greater than the timeframe it will be displayed on.
The color and width of lines are adjustable.
Parameters
- Period in hours — channel drawing loop based time is from 1 hour to the visible limit;
- true - on, false - off — enable/disable channel;
- color res_sup — channel color of support and resistance levels;
- line thickness res_sup — width of channel lines of support and resistance levels;
- color channel — line color of the main channel;
- line thickness channel — line width of the main channel;
- Period in bars — channel drawing loop based on the number of bars from 1 bar to the visible limit;
- true - on, false - off — enable/disable channel;
- color res_sup — channel color of support and resistance levels;
- line thickness res_sup — width of channel lines of support and resistance levels;
- color channel — line color of the main channel;
- line thickness channel — line width of the main channel;
- Signal Range % of the channel width — location of signal lines of a channel as a % of its width.
