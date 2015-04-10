Equidistant Channels

This indicator is designed for drawing equidistant channels. Two options are available: based on the number of hours in the indicator calculation and by the number of bars. To draw a channel, enter a number 1 or greater.

The maximum value is limited by the amount of visible bars. If the parameters you enter are beyond the allowable limits, you will get notified if the indicator restrictions. Please note that the time involved in calculation of the channel must be greater than the timeframe it will be displayed on.

The color and width of lines are adjustable.


Parameters

  • Period in hours — channel drawing loop based time is from 1 hour to the visible limit;
  • true - on, false - off — enable/disable channel;
  • color res_sup — channel color of support and resistance levels;
  • line thickness res_sup — width of channel lines of support and resistance levels;
  • color channel — line color of the main channel;
  • line thickness channel — line width of the main channel;
  • Period in bars — channel drawing loop based on the number of bars from 1 bar to the visible limit;
  • true - on, false - off — enable/disable channel;
  • color res_sup — channel color of support and resistance levels;
  • line thickness res_sup — width of channel lines of support and resistance levels;
  • color channel — line color of the main channel;
  • line thickness channel — line width of the main channel;
  • Signal Range % of the channel width — location of signal lines of a channel as a % of its width.
Recommended products
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
DMAX pro
Danny Teoh Kok Keong
Indicators
DMAX SIGNAL IS VERY POWERFUL TOOL TO HELP YOU ENTRY,ITS CAN DETECT OVERSOLD AND OVERBOUGHT IN FOREX MARKET. ITS CAN TRADE 24 FOREX PAIR IN MARKET, 80% ACCURATE RESULT. MANY TRADER FAIL BECAUSE OF ENTRY POINT AND EXIT POINT , SIGNAL OF DMAX WILL GIVE VERY GOOD SIGNAL TO LET YOU KNOW WHERE TO ENTRY AND EXIT.  RISK MANAGEMENT IS VERY IMPORTANT IN TRADING FOREX, PLEASE DONT RISK OVER 5% PER TRADE IS FORE MARKET
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing Koala Supply Demand Indicator for MetaTrader 4 ( We encourage you to share your review or feedback—whether positive or negative—so other traders can benefit from your experience.) : Welcome to  Koala Supply Demand Indicator. This indicators designed to identify unbroken supply and demand zones in different time frames, this indicator can help trader to view market as zone areas, you can see how price respect some power full zones, this indicator also can show you price action signal
FREE
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicators
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Automated Trendlines
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (16)
Indicators
Trendlines  are the most essential tool of technical analysis in forex trading.  Unfortunately, most  traders don’t draw them correctly. Automated Trendlines indicator is a professional tool for serious traders that help you visualize the trending movement of the markets . There are two types of Trendlines Bullish Trendlines and Bearish Trendlines. In the uptrend, Forex trend line is drawn through the lowest swing-points of the price move. Connecting at least two "lowest lows" will create a tr
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Indicators
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
RaysFX Supertrend Bar
Davide Rappa
Indicators
RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicators
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Forex Gump Trend
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Forex Gump Trend is a universal indicator for highly effective determination of the trend direction. If you identify the trend correctly, this is 95% of trading success, because you will be able to open trades in the direction of the price movement and benefit from it. The Forex Gump Trend indicator helps traders with a high degree of efficiency to determine the current trend direction, as well as trend reversal points. The direction of the trend is shown by colored lines on the chart, and the
Fractal Zig Zag
Mikhail Nazarenko
Indicators
A   professional version of the ZigZag indicator for visualizing the structure of price movements by fractals. Fractal ZigZag fixes the flaws of the standard version of the ZigZag indicator MT4. It uses Price action and a unique filtering algorithm to determine fractals. Suitable for all types of trading. Ideal for trading according to the WM pattern "Sniper" strategy !!! Features Marks the place of price reversal during the formation of a new fractal with specified parameters. Suitable for al
ATeam Divergence
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicators
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
ForexdivergencePS
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Good day! To your attention the ForexdivergencePS indicator may not be the newest in the trading strategy The Forex indicator detects and displays descending and ascending divergences on the chart. When a new pattern is formed, a pop-up window is triggered. An arrow is formed on the chart that shows the type of phenomenon and helps to open an order in the optimal direction. Friends of traders rate the effectiveness of the tool as above average. You can change settings, including the sensitiv
Nice Trade Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
This    Nice Trade Point     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Analytical Trend
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Analytical Trend indicator can track sustained price movement in a specific direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced direction. The indicator works on the basis of two moving averages and an oscillator. Using the signal search algorithm, the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows. Flexible settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions. You can quickly understan
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2247)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Advanced Trend Regime
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
Indicators
The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair.   This regime filter will help the trader better evaluate whether the current market is trending, and in which direction. It quickly reacts to changes in market dynamics using a series of advanced calculations. The user is able to select whether the calculation remains standard, or if a further filter constraint is added to the calculation.   A Yellow moving average of the signal has been included for the trader to smoot
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and a
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
Simple Line for MQL5
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
It is an analogue of the indicator of levels at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24273 for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The indicator shows the levels of the past month, week and day. In addition, it draws a level in percentage relative to the difference between the High and Low of the past month and week. For the daily levels of the past day, the Close levels are additionally displayed. All you need to do is to configure the display parameters of the levels to your liking. In some cases, af
Original background
Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
It is widely known that colors affect the emotional state of a human, especially if this human is a trader. Psychologists recommend that you follow your instincts and select the color of your environment that is most comfortable to you. In order to reduce emotional stress, impact of colors on a person should be considered. The optimal range of the most beneficial colors includes green, yellow-green and green-blue ones. This indicator allows you to manage your emotional state and health. Choose a
FREE
Seven equally spaced channels
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This is an interactive and easy-to-set indicator which allows to form seven equally spaced channels which have your settings simultaneously. All seven channels are enabled by default. But you can easily enable one or another channel using control buttons located in the upper case of the indicator's control panel. You can change a period of the indicator calculation by clicking one of buttons indicating number of the channel in the lower case of the control panel. Two other buttons (one of them i
Grid of pending orders
Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
This EA represents an interactive panel with adjustable parameters destined for installation and deletion of pending orders (orders grid generator). You can place the panel anywhere on the screen or hide it into a dot clicking on the button in the upper left part of the chart (it will be shown after clicking on it for the second time). Number and step of orders, lot size, vertical shift for limit orders - all these things make your work easier. There are functions for restoring according to pend
Equidistant channel
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The purpose of the indicator is drawing an equidistant channel. It is somewhat different from the traditional model. The choice of control parameters is simple and does not require any special description. Enter the calculation interval in hours and the solution to the problem will appear on the screen. Please note that the time involved in calculation of the channel must be greater than the timeframe it will be displayed on. If the parameters you enter are beyond the allowable limits, you will
ZigZag on average
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This is a well-known ZigZag indicator. But it differs by the fact that its plot is based on values of the middle line which is set by a user. It can display Andrews’ Pitchfork and standard or Bobokus Fibo levels. NO REPAINTING. Parameters Period МА — middle line period. Default value is 34. Minimum value is 4. Maximum value is set at your discretion. Used to calculate price - base price to calculate the middle line. The averaging method - method of smoothing the middle line. Turning pitchfork —
Moving average for all periods
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The indicator displays the moving average of all periods on one chart. It shows the MA of a one step lower timeframe and all the MAs equal to and higher than it. Parameters Period moving average - Moving Average period (default is 34); Used to calculate price - price used for the MA calculation (default is the average price = (high+low)/2); The averaging method - default is linear-weighted; Moving average shift - MA shift (default is 0). Just enter the MA calculation period and its parameters,
Desk analytical table
Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
Desk Analytical Table Portfolio Monitoring for Active Traders Overview: The Desk Analytical Table indicator is a professional tool designed for traders managing multiple financial instruments simultaneously. It consolidates key data on open positions, orders, and market statistics into a single window, ensuring seamless portfolio control even during high-intensity trading sessions. Key Features: ️ Multi-Instrument Analysis - Monitor up to 30 assets in real time with quick switching between inst
Liquidator for trading positions
Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
This is a prototype of the famous Control and management of transactions panel. There are two main differences: Allows to work with all the variety of financial instruments opened by a user and not only with instruments it was attached to; To activate levels of order closure hidden from a broker, it uses not lines but modifiable virtual levels. To enjoy the full functionality of the panel you are advised to have: Desk analytical table . Their combined operation allows to keep the situation under
Inform Panel For ALL Symbols
Valeriy Medvedev
1 (1)
Utilities
Inform Panel For ALL Symbols — Advanced Multi-Instrument Trading Management The Inform Panel For ALL Symbols is a sophisticated trading management tool designed to streamline control over all financial instruments in a trader’s portfolio, eliminating the need to attach it to specific charts. Its core innovation lies in using modifiable virtual levels for stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP), allowing discreet order closure hidden from brokers. The panel automatically detects and lists all active
Zigzag Medvedev on the closing prices
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The indicator is based on the two-buffer scheme and does not require any additional settings. It can be used on any financial instrument without any restrictions. The indicator is a known ZigZag, but it does not redraw . The indicator allows to easily detect significant levels on the price chart, as well as demonstrates the ability to determine the probable direction of a price movement. The calculations are based on the candles' Close prices, thus improving the reliability of the levels. Param
Channel Range Medvedev
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The idea of the indicator stems from the necessity to clearly define the borders of support and resistance levels, which helps to plan the opening and closing of positions in the areas that most appropriately determine the process. Look at the breakdowns of the resistance level that confirm the intention of the price to continue the upward movement, after it passed the support level and entered the channel formed by the two levels. The same is for the case when the price enters the channel downw
Channel Range Medvedev Percentage
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This indicator is a logical extension of the product at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12526 . The only difference is that price movement is displayed using a histogram with levels, allowing to assess the direction and strength of the movement. How to interpret the signal: 0 - the middle of the channel; above 0.5 - the breakdown of the channel up; below -0.5 - the breakdown of the channel down. Both indicators are displayed in the attached screenshots. Install the indicator and you will
Simple Line
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The indicator shows the levels of the past week and day. In addition, it draws a level in percentage. This level is specified relative to the difference between the High and Low of the past month and week. For the daily levels of the past day, the Close levels are additionally displayed. All you need to do is configure the display parameters of the levels to your liking. Parameters Over the past months installations - settings for the last months; PasteMonthsLines - the level display mode is on
Equidistant channel Window
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This indicator is the logical continuation of the well-known equidistant channel indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/8723 . The main purpose of the indicator is the visualization of price levels relative to the parallel channel using Fibo Bobokus levels in a separate window and the price history. This often allows forecasting the future price movement with a sufficiently high degree of probability. The Fibo levels calculation equation is as follows: FiboLevel = (50-(100*((Close[i]-
Market Watch Symbols List
Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
This simple to use utility allows opening charts from the list of financial instruments by left clicking their names. The chart window is opened using the Default template. The template name can be changed to one of those stored in Charts-Templates section of the terminal. It is possible to customize the background colors of panels and their labels, and also to select the display type for a more comfortable working environment. This is all you need to know in order to see the result quickly. Pa
Quick response
Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
If you need to quickly evaluate the results of trading on a current financial instrument by hypothetical price movement in the chosen direction and up to a certain level, set the indicator on any chart that contains open positions and move the line to the desired level after it appears together with the results tab. This is all you need to understand what happens to your deposit if the price is at this level without taking into account existing stop loss and take profit. Enable considering pendi
Three simple lines
Valeriy Medvedev
Utilities
This is an individual tool for analyzing the market situation. It is very simple to use. After attaching the indicator to the chart, you will see three vertical lines named "VLine 1", "VLine 2" and "VLine 3", following in this order from left to right. For the utility to operate correctly, this sequence should always be observed. Please note: at the first start, the lines are not bound to specific price levels on the chart. This should be done by user in accordance with the following rule: if li
Multi Time Frame Moving Average Indicator
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This indicator displays a set of moving average lines across all higher timeframes. The indicator can be installed on any financial instrument and any timeframe. For the analysis of the lines, a panel with timeframe values is provided in the lower right corner. Using the panel, you can easily enable/disable the display of the MA line of any higher timeframe. This allows a more thorough analysis of the market situation. The color of the button matches the color of the moving average line. Parame
Multi Time Frame RSI Indicator
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This indicator is designed for monitoring RSI levels on the current and higher timeframes. The control panel is user friendly and consists of buttons, with which you can control the display of lines as per the names of the buttons. The button color matches the line color. Parameters "___| Settings of the main indicator " RSI Period - averaging period for index calculation (default is 14); RSI Price type - price used for calculations (default is the Close price); "___| Color palette " Text color
Multi Time Frame CCI Indicator
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
Этот индикатор предназначен для контроля уровней CCI на текущем и старших от него таймфреймах. Панель управления проста в понимании и состоит из кнопок, с помощью которых можно управлять отображением линий, соответствующим указанным на наименовании кнопок. Цвет кнопки совпадает с цветом линии. Этот индикатор из серии подобных индикаторов, которые уже успели завоевать популярность: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30276 и https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/30403 Параметры "___| Setti
ZigZag on average for MQL5
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This is a well-known ZigZag indicator. But it differs by the fact that its plot is based on values of the middle line which is set by a user. It can display Andrews’ Pitchfork and standard or Bobokus Fibo levels. NO REPAINTING. Parameters Period МА — middle line period. Default value is 34. Minimum value is 4. Maximum value is set at your discretion. Used to calculate price — type of price used for the midline calculations. The averaging method — type of smoothing for the middle line. Turning p
ZigZag Medvedev for MQL5
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The indicator is similar to https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12330 . However, it considers the MQL5 platform features. Peaks and bottoms are calculated based solely on external bars. After a swing is formed, the indicator does not redraw providing opportunities for traders working on horizontal level breakthroughs. Traffic can be reduced by changing the amount of calculated bars in the MinBars variable (default value is 500). All you need is to select the output options, so that you can se
ZigZag Medvedev Close for MQL5
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
The indicator is based on the two-buffer scheme and does not require any additional settings. It can be used on any financial instrument without any restrictions. The indicator is a known ZigZag, but it does not redraw . The indicator allows to easily detect significant levels on the price chart, as well as demonstrates the ability to determine the probable direction of a price movement. The calculations are based on the candles' Close prices, thus improving the reliability of the levels. Param
Filter:
Maksym Mudrakov
30049
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 12:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review