This indicator is designed for drawing equidistant channels. Two options are available: based on the number of hours in the indicator calculation and by the number of bars. To draw a channel, enter a number 1 or greater.

The maximum value is limited by the amount of visible bars. If the parameters you enter are beyond the allowable limits, you will get notified if the indicator restrictions. Please note that the time involved in calculation of the channel must be greater than the timeframe it will be displayed on.

The color and width of lines are adjustable.





Parameters