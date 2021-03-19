Giant

4
Automatic trading system. It includes three very strict algorithms for finding a reversal on large timeframes. It is installed on any timeframe, but for the quality indicators of the visual panel, it is better to set it to H4, you can set it to H1. Optimized for the USDZAR currency pair.

In addition to the usual settings, it is possible to limit trading by day. If the days 1-31 are set, the EA will trade every day.

The Expert Advisor trades by itself, but it is more profitable to use it as an indicator. Since the signals are designed for large reversals, you will have time to further assess the situation before opening a trade.
Reviews 1
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6769
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.05.10 11:24 
 

Good job.

More from author
Giant Extra
Artem Konkov
Experts
This trend Advisor is best used as a confirmation signal. His task is to trade in the direction of the trend. The trend is indicated by the Giant Junior Rough Signals Advisor. Both advisors can open trades themselves, but it is better to use them as indicators for working in pairs. Their main task is to trade on large timeframes. You can install it on any schedule. Expert Advisors give good results even individually, but together they increase the reliability of the signal.
FREE
Elvis79 Ultra
Artem Konkov
Experts
This EA is designed to extract super profits. So he needs to be allowed big risks. It is better to start with a small account. It is installed on the D1 chart and can wait a long time for the right moment. After that, it opens many orders in one direction. The EA is designed for THE highly volatile USDZAR pair and is unlikely to be useful on other pairs. Change the top three parameters to be like this: Pair USDZAR Currency USD,ZAR (between currencies comma without space) sPair USDZAR
FREE
Elvis79 conservative
Artem Konkov
Experts
This trend Advisor is conservative in every sense. It is similar to the E79U EA, but has important differences. First, its algorithm selects signals more flexibly and rigidly. This allows you to increase the lot for trading. Secondly, the author's settings are initially conservative. And most importantly, this EA does not accept a small stop loss. Signals are opened not often and very selectively. He will not make a profit if he loses on the stops. I did not completely remove the stop loss,
FREE
Artem
Artem Konkov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
I present an effective tool for determining the reversal on the H4 timeframe. The indicator is installed on the M30 chart. All parameters are already set.                                                                                                          Proper use of the indicator: Unfortunately, the test in the tester will not give a correct idea about the indicator, so the rent for one month is as affordable as possible. You do not need to install the file on a remote server. Install it
FREE
Giant Junior
Artem Konkov
Experts
Automatic trading system. This trend adviser will make a good company for your older brother. Optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. This Expert Advisor is also designed for trading on large timeframes. Both Expert Advisors showed a large percentage of winning trades, but they are better perceived as trading systems. For more profitable trading, in addition to the main signal, the Expert Advisors have a visual signal panel. It is displayed on the right side of the chart. If most of the cubes o
FREE
Elvis Ultra
Artem Konkov
4 (1)
Experts
"Elvis Ultra" automatic expert Advisor has almost universal settings for different currency pairs. Two options of settings for D1 and M5 charts are offered. You can download them in the product discussion. They are optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. It was on her Advisor showed good results. For other currency pairs, you need to choose several upper parameters, which depend on the volatility and spread of a particular pair. It is recommended to install the EA on two charts at the same time.
FREE
Giant Attention
Artem Konkov
Indicators
"Giant" is a flexible system in relation to trading strategies. It consists of two high-quality indicators that are installed on five different timeframes of the same currency pair (see screenshot). It monitors the trend and gives signals to open. The system passed a large number of checks and showed high accuracy. Indicators are sold separately. The second word in the main name is the indicator itself. This issue sells the indicator  "Attention" .                                                
FREE
Elvis79
Artem Konkov
4 (1)
Experts
This trend Advisor is based on Alexander elder's multi-timeframe strategy. Automatic Advisor "Elvis79" royally strict, reliable and chic. It is optimized for the USDZAR currency pair. With the author's settings is set to the timeframe H4. At the same time, the EA trades at the level of the daily timeframe, that is, it holds the trade for several days. The EA uses a sophisticated trading system "Giant". His whole concept is directed against the risky and irresponsible policies. Before trading on
FREE
Konkov
Artem Konkov
Indicators
This indicator helps the trader to make the final decision. When you have already decided in which direction the price will unfold, it remains as accurate as possible to determine the reversal itself. This is the task performed by the Konkov indicator. The indicator is installed on M1 and M5 charts.                                                                                                                           Indicator parameters: for M1 chart time_frame1                  5 time_frame2
FREE
Giant Nicely
Artem Konkov
Indicators
"Giant" is a flexible system in relation to trading strategies. It consists of two high-quality indicators that are installed on five different timeframes of the same currency pair (see screenshot). It monitors the trend and gives signals to open. The system passed a large number of checks and showed high accuracy. Indicators are sold separately. The second word in the main name is the indicator itself. This issue sells the indicator  "Nicely" .                                                  
FREE
Bulletin of volatility
Artem Konkov
4 (1)
Indicators
Here is the most unpretentious indicator to use, but one of the most useful. It signals the near reversal of the growing volatility. It is volatility that gives income to the trader. The indicator is especially useful for those who do not want to wait for the right moment in front of the monitor. The indicator is installed on the charts M15 and M30. According to the observations on these timeframes, it best fixes the approach of wide price waves. Well-established on the USDZAR currency pair (Att
FREE
Elvis A
Artem Konkov
Indicators
The indicator "Elvis A" is designed for a very strict determination of the reversal. With the author's settings, it is installed on the D1 chart. It will skip many signals and choose only the most reliable ones. Therefore, it is better to set it on several currency pairs. The screenshot shows an example of this indicator in the form of an expert Advisor on a currency pair with a very large spread.
FREE
