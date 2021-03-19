Automatic trading system. It includes three very strict algorithms for finding a reversal on large timeframes. It is installed on any timeframe, but for the quality indicators of the visual panel, it is better to set it to H4, you can set it to H1. Optimized for the USDZAR currency pair.





In addition to the usual settings, it is possible to limit trading by day. If the days 1-31 are set, the EA will trade every day.





The Expert Advisor trades by itself, but it is more profitable to use it as an indicator. Since the signals are designed for large reversals, you will have time to further assess the situation before opening a trade.