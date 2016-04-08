Harmonic ABCD

The indicator detects and displays the AB=CD harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. During the formation the figure is displayed by triangle outlines. Once the figure is finally formed, a potential reversal zone is displayed on the chart. The basic figure proportions are set in the parameters. The intermediate values are calculated proportionally. The parameters include a tolerance (CD_accuracy), which determines the accuracy of the cd/bc ratios. For example, if the calculated value of cd/bc = 1.0 and tolerance is set to 0.1, then the program will use the range of 0.9 .. 1.1





Parameters

zzDepth, zzDev, zzBack - ZigZag parameters

- ZigZag parameters BC_min (bc/ab), BC_max (bc/ab) - minimum and maximum ratio of BC and AB levels

minimum and maximum ratio of BC and AB levels CD_min (cd/bc), CD_max (cd/bc) - minimum and maximum ratio of CD and BC levels

minimum and maximum ratio of CD and BC levels CD_accuracy - tolerance of the cd/bc ratio

- tolerance of the ratio bearColor - bearish pattern color

bearish pattern color bullColor - bullish pattern color

bullish pattern color CountBars - limit the amount of bars to be processed by the indicator (reduces the initial download time)

limit the amount of bars to be processed by the indicator (reduces the initial download time) UseAlert - enable pop-up messages

enable pop-up messages UseNotification - enable push notifications

enable push notifications UseMail - enable email notifications

enable email notifications prefix - text label to ensure the uniqueness of the indicator objects on the chart (if multiple indicators are attached to the chart, different values must be entered in these parameters)

- text label to ensure the uniqueness of the indicator objects on the chart (if multiple indicators are attached to the chart, different values must be entered in these parameters) MessageAdd - the text string added to the notifications sent by the indicator.

- the text string added to the notifications sent by the indicator. CustomEventBuy,CustomEventSell - chart events

Sample to use signals in EA: void OnTick () { double x; x = iCustom ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , "Harmonic-ABCD" , 0 , 1 ); if (x != 0 && x != EMPTY_VALUE ) goBuy(); x = iCustom ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , "Harmonic-ABCD" , 2 , 1 ); if (x != 0 && x != EMPTY_VALUE ) goSell(); } void goBuy() { } void goSell() { } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM + 100 : goBuy(); break ; case CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM + 101 : goSell(); break ; } } void goBuy() { } void goSell() { }





