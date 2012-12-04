On Click Trade
- Utilities
- Kourosh Hossein Davallou
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 11 September 2020
- Activations: 5
This is an Expert Advisor that allows opening and modifying positions and orders via mouse (with Stop Loss, Take Profit).
Working with this Expert Advisor requires setting lot size, take profit and stop loss for positions. For pending orders you need to set lot size, take profit, stop loss and distance (pip).
This Expert Advisor has only one input parameter - background color.
