Daily GBPUSD trade
- Indicators
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Kourosh Hossein DavallouI have been programming in MetaTrade since 2005
- Version: 1.33
- Updated: 26 July 2019
- Activations: 5
Our strategy relies on a choppy movement on most Forex pairs during the Asian session. Most traders in London sleep when the Sun shines over the Pacific and this results to a very slow movement of GBPUSD pair between 9:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM GMT.
Buy order:
- Place a buy-stop order just five pip above the upper band.
- Place a stop loss just one pip below the lower band.
- Place a profit target at the upper LawnGreen Arrow.
Sell order:
- Place a sell-stop order just five pip below the lower band.
- Place a stop loss just one pip above the upper band.
- Place a profit target at the lower Pink arrow.
Input Parameters:
- Auto Shift - false for setting the shift offset clock manually.
- Broker_GMT_Shift - for example, if it is GMT+1 (Central Europe), set Broker_GMT_Shift to 1.
- London_Night - 21:00 GBPUSD.
- London_Open - London session opens.
- Currency_Auto_Setup - you can trade other currency pairs. The appropriate times are set automatically.
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