Equidistant channel Window

This indicator is the logical continuation of the well-known equidistant channel indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/8723. The main purpose of the indicator is the visualization of price levels relative to the parallel channel using Fibo Bobokus levels in a separate window and the price history. This often allows forecasting the future price movement with a sufficiently high degree of probability. The Fibo levels calculation equation is as follows:

FiboLevel = (50-(100*((Close[i]-CL)/delta_HLC)))*-1;

Close[i] — current bar Close price level;

CL — channel lower level;

delta_HLC — difference between upper and lower channel levels.


Parameters

  • The period of calculating the indicator in hours — indicator calculation period in hours;
  • Signal Range % of the channel width — signal level in % of the channel width. The signal level is a dashed line drawn parallel to the main one with the specified proportions;
  • color spectrum — set of colors for plotting channels;
  • color RES_SUP — parallel channel color;
  • color CHANNEL — main channel color;
  • line thickness — channel line width;
  • width1 — parallel channel line width;
  • width2 — main channel line width;
  • Fibo levels in the channel — enable/disable Fibo Bobokus levels;
  • Shift to the left of the display of the fibo levels — shift to the left for displaying Fibo Bobokus levels;
  • color_fibo — Fibo Bobokus levels color.
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Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
The indicator is based on the two-buffer scheme and does not require any additional settings. It can be used on any financial instrument without any restrictions. The indicator is a known ZigZag, but it does not redraw . The indicator allows to easily detect significant levels on the price chart, as well as demonstrates the ability to determine the probable direction of a price movement. The calculations are based on the candles' Close prices, thus improving the reliability of the levels. Param
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Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
It is an analogue of the indicator of levels at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24273 for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The indicator shows the levels of the past month, week and day. In addition, it draws a level in percentage relative to the difference between the High and Low of the past month and week. For the daily levels of the past day, the Close levels are additionally displayed. All you need to do is to configure the display parameters of the levels to your liking. In some cases, af
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sunnychow
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sunnychow 2018.11.10 17:30 
 

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Tim Eubanks
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Tim Eubanks 2018.03.15 02:46 
 

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