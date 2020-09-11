Iranian stock market

Smart money is a powerful currency. This money is available to major investors who can identify, predict or even generate capital movements ahead of others. This money can flow into financial and capital markets and create dramatic price changes in various stocks. Therefore, detecting smart cash flow, which usually enters the market in a coherent manner and confronts the volume and value of transactions in a market with high returns, is one of the methods that some investors use to invest. But how do you know if smart cash flow is timely and when buying the right share at the right price and time? To answer this question, it is necessary to first identify the signs of smart money inflows and movements.

used Mofid MQL5.

check comments tabs for download urlAddress.csv .

Add website address http://www.tsetmc.com/

You can easily save this urlAddress.csv in the files folder.

\MQL5\Files

Thanks, Please tell me your comment.