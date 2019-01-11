Forex Tools X

The indicator is based on several useful indicators in the multi time frames that help us chart and table and alert.





The various parameters used in this indicator and the default ones are as follows.

· Moving Average Mode: LMMA

· Moving Average Period One: 4

· Moving Average Period Two: 8

· Moving Average Period Three: 15

· Moving Average Period Four: 30

· Moving Average Period Five: 80

· Moving Average Period Six: 150

· Moving Average Period Seven: 250

· Included Parabolic SAR : true

· Included MA Xover: true

· Included MACD: true

· Included Moving Average: true

· Included Stochastic Oscillators: true

· Included William's % Range: true

· Included Price Direction: true

· Included Moving Average M1: false

· Included Moving Average M5: false

· Included Moving Average M15: false

· Included Moving Average M30: false

· William's % Range BUY Level: -80

· William's % Range Sell Level: -20

· Money Flow Index BUY Level: 20

· Money Flow Index SELL Level: 80

· CCI BUY Level: -100

· CCI SELL Level: 100

· RSI BUY Level 30

· RSI SELL Level 70

· Stochastic BUY level 20

· Stochastic SELL level 80

· Bollinger Band Period: 20

· Bollinger Band Deviation: 2

· Stochastic K: 14

· Stochastic D: 3

· Stochastic Slowing: 3

· Parabolic SAR Step: 0.02

· Parabolic SAR Max: 0.2

· Trend Bar MA Method: SMMA

· Trend Bar MA Period: 14

· MACD Period one: 14

· MACD Period two: 30

· MACD Period three: 10

· Fast Moving Average: 3

· FAST Moving Average Method LWMA

· Slow Moving Average: 5

· Moving Average Method: SMMA



