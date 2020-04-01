StochasticRainBow

5

A stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0-100 bounded range of values.

This indicator  show 15 stochastic on one chart.


Palpina
67
Palpina 2025.04.16 07:16 
 

Sehr guter Indikator. Eignet sich zum Daytrading.

Qi Cai Shan Cheng
271
Qi Cai Shan Cheng 2020.10.26 01:54 
 

Thank you very nice indicator! Please add MT5 version... regards

