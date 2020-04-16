Three Channel

5

The Price Channel pattern trading strategy is one of the smartest ways to make money trading.

The Price Channel pattern represents two trend lines positioned above (channel resistance) and below (channel support) the price. The price action is contained between these two parallel trendlines.

The separation between the two trendlines needs to be wide enough if you want to trade inside the Price Channel Pattern. If this is the case, you can buy at the channel support level and sell at the channel resistance level.

We can distinguish two types of Price Channel Patterns:

  • Upward Price Channel
  • Downward Price Channel
  • Sideways Price Channel

An Upward Price channel pattern occurs when the price makes a series of higher highs followed by a series of higher lows. The price should be contained within the support and resistance lines.

An Downward Price channel pattern occurs when the price makes a series of lower lows followed by a series of lower highs. Typically the price should be contained inside the lines that connect these highs and lows.

The sideways Price Channel Pattern can be defined by two horizontal lines as opposed to using trendlines.


Reviews 7
Frank Paetsch
7550
Frank Paetsch 2020.09.30 09:36 
 

good.

Recommended products
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Advanced Trend Breaker
Zhongqu Wu
Indicators
Advanced Trend Breaker Free Dashboard!!!   Advanced Trend Breaker DashBoard: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66336   Breaker's smart algorithm detects the trend,Support and resistance, filters out market noise and find entry signals！！！ Test the demo version and explore its features, it would be useful tool added to your trading arsenal. Do not foget down load Free DashBoard!!!   Advanced Trend Breaker DashBoard !!! Advantages You Get Easy, visual and effective trend detection. Support an
Professional Profiter
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
it is an indicator for trading on the forex market and binary options, it is a trend tool with which you can take it most often when the first signal appears, open a trade in the indicated direction stop loss set above the arrow if the signal is lower or below the arrow if the buy signal when signals appear in the same direction where the transaction is open, you can enter into additional stop loss orders; we also set up trading without take profit; you need to close the transaction when a signa
Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance
James D Scuderi
Indicators
The Icarus Auto Dynamic Support and Resistance  Indicator provides a highly advanced, simple to use tool for identifying high-probability areas of price-action automatically - without any manual input whatsoever. .  All traders and investors understand the importance of marking horizontal levels on their charts, identifying areas of supply and demand, or support and resistance. It is time-consuming and cumbersome to manually update all instruments, across all timeframes, and it requires regular
Mars 5 The Snake
Marta Gonzalez
Indicators
Mars 5     is a powerful indicator of   TREND   for any par and any timeframe. It doesn't requires any additional indicators for the trading setup.The indicator gives clear signals about opening and closing trades.This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders Low risk entries. Never repaints signal. Never backpaints signal. Never recalculates signal. For MT4 Only Great For Scalping Great For Swing Trading Arrow Entry Alerts Pop
TrendEdge Channel
Sabina Fik
Indicators
In the world of trading, one of the main concerns is finding a reliable trading system. Meet the TrendEdge Channel indicator - your reliable companion in this search. Developed based on complex mathematical calculations, this indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movements. TrendEdge Channel is designed specifically to identify trends in price movements. Thanks to it, you can quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also the levels of interaction between buyers
Veles Channel Extremum II MTF
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_Channel_Extremum_II_MTF вычисляет точки слома направлений движения цены на установленном в параметрах ТФ, на основе этих точек и выбранного их количества строится основной канал цены, который можно использовать в качестве уровней поддержки и сопротивления для меньшего ТФ, на котором установлен индикатор. В зависимости от направления движения основного тренда рассчитывается средняя линия канала по уровню Фибоначи, от которой, как правило, идет отскок в сторону тренда. Также по ур
Ozi Arrow
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Ozi Arrow is a unique indicator that can display signals in the direction of the main trend and counter trend signals. For calculations, the indicator determines a price channel. If recently the price was at its borders, and all conditions of additional filters are observed, a signal is displayed in the form of arrows. Ozi Arrow is suitable for any timeframe and any pair. The indicator signals do not disappear under any conditions. A distinctive feature is the presence of a trend filter. If the
BarsOldTimeframes
Victor Krupinskiy
Indicators
The BarsOldTimeFrame indicator is designed to analyze bar formation on a higher timeframe, projecting bars from it onto the current timeframe. The indicator draws higher timeframe bars on the current chart as rectangles with filled candlestick bodies and transparent shadows. The higher timeframe and fill colors for bullish and bearish bar bodies are selected in the settings.
Analytical Trend
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Analytical Trend indicator can track sustained price movement in a specific direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced direction. The indicator works on the basis of two moving averages and an oscillator. Using the signal search algorithm, the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows. Flexible settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions. You can quickly understan
Indicator Combine Merge by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.92 (12)
Indicators
Allows multiple indicators to be combined into a single indicator, both visually and in terms of an alert. Indicators can include standard indicators, e.g. RSI, CCI, etc., and also Custom Indicators, even those purchased through Market, or where just have the ex4 file. An early alert is provided, say when 4 out 5 indicators have lined up, and a confirmed alert when all are in agreement. A‌lso features a statistics panel reporting the success of the combined indicator by examining the current cha
Statistics of price movements
Anatolie Micriucov
Indicators
How to find out where to expect a price reversal with a probability of 80% - 90%? The "Statistics of Price Movements" indicator collects statistics of significant price movements, skipping all small pullbacks, for a certain period of time and displays them in Excel file. Sort the data in ascending order and get statistics of price reversals in 80%, 85%, 90%, 95% of all cases! (for example, in 2 years!) After the reversal, the price will move from 1000 pips or more! So... Open the daily cha
Ride the Trend Signal
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicators
Ride the Wave of Trends — Clear Signals for Confident Following In financial markets, the most stable profits often come from clear and established trends. However, even experienced traders know that riding the trend reliably is not always easy. Ride the Trend Signal is a signal-based indicator that focuses on trend-following entries, particularly on pullbacks and retracements. Instead of jumping into the early stages of a trend, this tool waits until the trend is established and then identifies
FREE
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Context Aviation
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Context Aviation indicator analyzes the price behavior and if there is a temporary weakness in the trend, you can notice this from the indicator readings, as in the case of a pronounced change in the trend direction. It is not difficult to enter the market, but it is much more difficult to stay in it. The Context Aviation indicator makes it much easier to stay in trend! This indicator allows you to analyze historical data and, based on them, display instructions for the trader for further a
ForexdivergencePS
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Good day! To your attention the ForexdivergencePS indicator may not be the newest in the trading strategy The Forex indicator detects and displays descending and ascending divergences on the chart. When a new pattern is formed, a pop-up window is triggered. An arrow is formed on the chart that shows the type of phenomenon and helps to open an order in the optimal direction. Friends of traders rate the effectiveness of the tool as above average. You can change settings, including the sensitiv
Day Pattern
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
Indicators
Description: - D ay Pattern - an indicator that helps to identify patterns of price changes for the development of trading algorithms and strategies. For whom this tool? - For developers of trading strategies and algorithms. - Medium- and long-term traders. Time frames H1-W1. Features of the indicator: - There is a function of exporting indicator values to a file of the csv format. - Using the information panel, you can conduct an express analysis of trading tool. - The indicator is sui
Cosmic Diviner Skyline Levels
Olena Kondratenko
5 (2)
Indicators
Cosmic Diviner Skyline Levels is an author's indicator of support and resistance levels, displays strong trading levels in the order of their importance, provides recommended entry points for Buy and Sell. The indicator is equipped with filters to read current trends and displays the signals for Buy and Sell on two strategies - the strategy of trading in the direction of the trend and the strategy of trading on trend reversals. The displayed levels of support and resistance are at the same time
TripleFusion
Rami Fatmi Fernandez
Indicators
It is a technical indicator that combines three of the most popular oscillators in technical analysis: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. The integrated advanced formula combines their signals to provide a single, clear and effective line, eliminating noise and helping you make quick, visual decisions. What makes this indicator unique? Integrates the difference between the MACD, RSI, and Stochastic into a single combined formula. It displays the result in a separate window, like the ATR, making i
Trend TRN
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Trend TRN trend indicator works using a special algorithm and a set of indicators. It finds the current trend based on many factors. Trend TRN entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. A simple and convenient indicator. The user can easily see the trends. You can use this indicator alone or in combination with other indicators acco
MilowLima
Anthonius Soruh
Indicators
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment most of Binary Broker apporev trading with experation conctract 15 minutes and more. We launch MilowLima Indicator for trading 5 minutes to 15 minutes experation is mean can trade from 5 minutes - 15 minutes. Specification of MilowLima trading binary option: Work with specifict time so default setup for Broker use Time Zone GMT+3 auto DST. (exampl
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
4.58 (12)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
FREE
ZigZag on average
Valeriy Medvedev
Indicators
This is a well-known ZigZag indicator. But it differs by the fact that its plot is based on values of the middle line which is set by a user. It can display Andrews’ Pitchfork and standard or Bobokus Fibo levels. NO REPAINTING. Parameters Period МА — middle line period. Default value is 34. Minimum value is 4. Maximum value is set at your discretion. Used to calculate price - base price to calculate the middle line. The averaging method - method of smoothing the middle line. Turning pitchfork —
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Keris Keramat
Mohamed Faizal Bin Che Omar
Indicators
Keris Keramat is an indicator that gives you signals when to buy or sell. It is a non repainting indicator. It can be used on almost all instruments. The time frame to use   is M15. For desktop MT4 only. It’s good for Intraday or Swing Traders. Very easy to use even for a rookie trader. No need to change any parameter setting. Just plug & play. The indicator will only paint arrows, whether upward pointing arrow (for buy) or downward pointing arrow (for sell).   All arrows that painted on the ch
Adx Rvi Signals
Yerzhan Satov
Indicators
The indicator for Forex and Binary options is based on 2 standard indicators in MT4: ADX and RVI. The signals are received when the lines of both indicators intersect simultaneously. But the reverse of the signals is also written into the codes. This is when the signals are converted in the opposite direction. You can also enable and disable each of the indicators. And also 2 types of signals can be used in RVI: 1) Just when one line is above/below the other (this is good to use as a recoilles
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Indicators
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Recommendation Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Recommendation Trend indicator reflects price fluctuations, which already contain all the information about the market. For many traders, this postulate is a reasonable justification not to use fundamental analysis when working in the stock market, focusing only on what is happening on the chart, but using this indicator you will not regret the tips. The indicator shows favorable moments for entering the market. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend, filters out mar
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
HT Channel Pattern MT4
Thiago Rodrigo Da Silva
Indicators
HT Channel Pattern – Advanced Channel Detection & Breakout Confirmation Tool HT Channel Pattern is a professional indicator designed to detect one of the most effective price action patterns in Forex: the channel pattern. Whether the market is forming a bullish or bearish channel, this tool automatically identifies the pattern and provides clear visual insights for potential trading opportunities. Key Features: Detects both bullish and bearish channel patterns Draws waves and channel boundaries
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
Moving Average RAINBOW
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
4 (3)
Indicators
Moving Average RAINBOW Forex traders use moving averages for different reasons. Some use them as their primary analytical tool, while others simply use them as a confidence builder to back up their investment decisions. In this section, we'll present a few different types of strategies - incorporating them into your trading style is up to you! A technique used in technical analysis to identify changing trends. It is created by placing a large number of moving averages onto the same chart. When a
FREE
RenkoVP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Overview RenkoVP is a professional tool for price structure analysis that runs fully online on the main chart. Unlike many other Renko indicators, it requires no offline charts. The indicator combines Renko bricks, volume profile, dynamic Fibonacci levels, and automatic pattern recognition to help traders identify trends, key zones, and precise entry/exit points. Renko Bricks Configuration The indicator offers both manual and automatic brick configuration: No offline chart required - runs direc
Stochastic RainBow 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
3 (1)
Indicators
A   stochastic   oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0-100 bounded range of values. This indicator  show 8 stochastic on one chart.
FREE
RenkoPointFigure
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Advanced Renko & Point & Figure Indicator with Win/Loss Pattern Analysis This powerful indicator combines two proven strategies—Renko and Point & Figure (P&F)—into one comprehensive tool for trend identification, pattern recognition, and risk management. With dynamic Box Size calculation (Fixed or ATR-based), moving average filters, and win/loss pattern detection, traders can make smarter, data-driven decisions. Key Features   Hybrid Renko + P&F System Renko: Noise-free price action with fixed
FREE
StochasticRainBow
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (2)
Indicators
A stochastic oscillator is a momentum indicator comparing a particular closing price of a security to a range of its prices over a certain period of time. The sensitivity of the oscillator to market movements is reducible by adjusting that time period or by taking a moving average of the result. It is used to generate overbought and oversold trading signals, utilizing a 0-100 bounded range of values. This indicator  show 15 stochastic on one chart.
FREE
MarketSession
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Utilities
The 24-hour forex (FX) market offers a considerable advantage for many institutional and individual traders because it guarantees liquidity and the opportunity to trade at any conceivable time. Currencies can be traded anytime but an individual trader can only monitor a position for so long, however. Most traders can't watch the market 24/7 so they're bound to miss opportunities or worse. A jump in volatility can lead to a movement against an established position when the trader isn't around. A
FREE
Price Ladder
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
This indicator is based on the Channel . Input Parameters channel_One- show trend line One on or off. timeFrame_One - time Frame of channel One . ColorChannel_One - color of  trend line One. channel_Two- show trend line Two on or off. timeFrame_Two - time Frame of channel Two . ColorChannel_Two - color of  trend line Two. channel_Three- show trend line Three on or off. timeFrame_Three - time Frame of channel Three . ColorChannel_Three - color of  trend line three. channel_Four- show trend line F
FREE
Iranian stock market
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart money is a powerful currency. This money is available to major investors who can identify, predict or even generate capital movements ahead of others. This money can flow into financial and capital markets and create dramatic price changes in various stocks. Therefore, detecting smart cash flow, which usually enters the market in a coherent manner and confronts the volume and value of transactions in a market with high returns, is one of the methods that some investors use to invest. But h
FREE
Display Multipair
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Utilities
This is an indicator that allows displaying three currency pairs in one window. Input Parameters: Symbol1 - first currency pair. symbol1mirrior - mirror display of the first currency pair. s1color - color of the first currency pair. Symbol2 - second currency pair. symbol2mirrior - mirror display of the second currency pair. Symbol3  - third currency pair. symbol3mirrior -  mirror display of the third currency pair. Symbo4  - fourth currency pair. symbol4mirrior - mirror display of the fourth cur
Price Aleart
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Price Alert indicator plays sound alerts when the price reaches certain levels that are set by the trader. If you use e-mail alert feature, don't forget to set the e-mail settings in your MetaTrader platform options window.   Input parameters: WhenPriceGoesAbovePIP - if the price exceeds the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered. WhenPriceGoesBelowPIP - if the price goes below the current one by a specified amount of Pips, the alert will be triggered. WhenPriceIs
Wolfe Wave
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
This particular methodology. Please note the odd sequence in counting, as you will see, it is necessary for the inductive analysis. By starting with a top we are assured of beginning our count on a new wave. (The reverse would apply for a bearish wave.) The 2 point is a top. The 3 point is the bottom of the first decline. The 1 point is the bottom prior to point 2 (top), that 3 has surpassed. The 4 point is the top of the rally after point 3. The 5 point is the bottom after point 4 and is likely
Daily GBPUSD trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Our strategy relies on a choppy movement on most Forex pairs during the Asian session. Most traders in London sleep when the Sun shines over the Pacific and this results to a very slow movement of GBPUSD pair between 9:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM GMT. Buy order: Place a buy-stop order just five  pip above the upper band. Place a stop loss just one pip below the lower band. Place a profit target at the upper LawnGreen Arrow. Sell order: Place a sell-stop order just five pip below the lower band. Place
Breakout trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Breakout System  This indicator is based on the trend line and breakthrough. Pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD. Timeframe: M15 Or H1. Input Parameters AlertsOn - alert on or off. TrendLine - show trend line. TrendLineStyle - style of trend line. UpTrendColor - color of up trend. DownTrendColor - color of down trend. ShowTakeprofit - show take profits. ShowTakeprofitStyle - style of take profit. UpperTakeprofitColor - color of up take profit. LowerTakeprofitColor - color of down take profit.
Week Pivot
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Weekly Pivot  There are a lot of advantages when trading with support and resistance lines, and they should be a staple in every trader's arsenal. Another effective method of deriving multiple horizontal based support and resistance lines is using a formula derived from yesterday's High, Low and Close bar. The formula maps out pivot point levels consisting of the pivot, and three levels of support and resistance, and these levels can be traded much the same way as trading with the regular suppor
Forex Tools X
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
The indicator is based on several useful indicators in the multi time frames that help us chart and table and alert.   The various parameters used in this indicator and the default ones are as follows. ·    Moving Average Mode:    LMMA ·        Moving Average Period One:     4 ·        Moving Average Period Two:     8 ·        Moving Average Period Three:  15 ·        Moving Average Period Four:    30 ·        Moving Average Period Five:     80 ·        Moving Average Period Six:      150 ·    
Only NonFarm Payroll Trade 4
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Experts
Only NonFarm Payroll Trade  The employment situation is a set of labor market indicators. The unemployment rate measures the number of unemployed as a percentage of the labor force. Non-farm payroll employment counts the number of paid employees working part-time or full-time in the nation's business and government establishments. The average workweek reflects the number of hours worked in the non-farm sector. Average hourly earnings reveal the basic hourly rate for major industries as indicated
Daily GBP expert
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Experts
Daily GBPUSD trade  Our strategy relies on a choppy movement on most Forex pairs during the Asian session. Most traders in London sleep when the Sun shines over the Pacific and this results to a very slow movement of GBPUSD pair between 9:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM GMT. Input Parameters: Auto GMT shift extern int Broker_GMT_Shift = 0;//Manual Broker GMT shift extern int London_Night = 21; //London Night extern int London_Open = 7; //London Open
CurrencyMeter
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Currency Meter   When trading Forex, we trade a pair of currencies at time. For example EUR/USD. If we are long on the EUR/USD it means that we expect the EUR to gain in strength relative to the USD. If we are short on the EUR/USD it means that we expect the EUR to weaken relative to the USD. You should be all familiar with this concept. The key thing about pairs though is that they just indicate the strength of one currency  relative to another. If we see the EUR/USD going up, is it because the
Multi Andrew PitchFork
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Indicators
ANDREW’S PITCHFORK TRADING STRATEGY       Essentially, Andrew’s Pitchfork is a tool for drawing price channels. While two lines surrounding price are usually enough to draw a channel, the Pitchfork has an extra line. It is the median line or the handle of the Pitchfork.     The median line is central to this trading method. This is why Andrew’s Pitchfork is also known as the Median Line Method. TRADING RULES      There are many ways to trade using Andrew’s Pitchfork but the basic idea is that pr
PriceActionDetector
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Price Action translates as "price movement." Proponents of technical analysis believe that the price takes into account everything that happens on the market. Therefore, indicators and advisers are not needed, since they are calculated based on historical price data and can be very late. By the time the indicator signal triggers, the price direction may already have changed. Those indicators that are trying to predict the price direction are often redrawn. All this leads to unnecessary losses.
Visual Trading
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Utilities
With this tool you can easily draw lines on the chart and the trade is done easily. The steps are as follows: First: Draw the buy and sell lines on the chart. Second: Draw the profit and loss lines on the chart. Third: Specify the volume of the transaction you want to trade. Fourth: Activate the lines. Warning When moving lines, be careful not to make a wrong trade. Expert easily trades you. 
Multi Fair Value Gap
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
**Added to the Original Text:**   This indicator (Fair Value Gap - FVG) also **has the capability** to display **multiple timeframes** of your choice **simultaneously on a single chart**. This feature allows you to identify **stronger and more accurate signals**, as you can analyze price discrepancies (Gaps) across higher or lower timeframes, helping you make smarter trading decisions.   For example, if you spot a bullish FVG on the **1-hour timeframe** and it is also confirmed on the **4-hour
Multi OrderBlock
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
5 (1)
Indicators
Order blocks are essential structures in trading that indicate areas where large institutional traders, like banks and hedge funds, have placed their orders. These blocks represent significant price levels where substantial buying or selling activity has occurred, providing clues about potential market movements. So, why should you, as a trader, care about order blocks? Well, knowing where these big orders are placed can give you a huge advantage. It’s like having a map showing where the treasur
Pattern Searching
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Pattern Searching: Smart, Precise, & Customizable for MT4!  Are you looking for a powerful tool to quickly and accurately identify trading patterns in Forex? This advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is exactly what you need!  Key Features That Will Amaze You:  Automatic Classic Pattern Detection: This indicator automatically finds the closest classic Forex patterns for you. Whether you're looking for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or NDS strategies, this tool covers it all!   * Popular patt
Harmonic Price Patterns
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Harmonic Price Patterns Indicator This indicator has the capability to manually display the closest harmonic pattern to you. It allows you to easily adjust its parameters and create your own custom harmonic pattern, while also displaying the price distance between each point. Key Features of the Manual Harmonic Pattern Indicator Harmonic Pattern Identification Detects popular harmonic patterns such as ABCD, Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, and Shark. Displays patterns automatically or semi-automat
MasterVolume Pro
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Description: Elevate your chart analysis with this advanced indicator that seamlessly integrates Zigzag structures, Fibonacci retracements, and Volume Profile insights. Designed for traders who seek clarity and precision, this tool visually identifies high-probability price patterns and market turning points. Whether you're tracking CHOCH shifts, pinpointing POIs, or analyzing TRIPLE tops and FLAG formations, this indicator offers the depth and flexibility to adapt to any trading strategy.   C
On Click Trade
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Utilities
This is an Expert Advisor that allows opening and modifying positions and orders via mouse (with Stop Loss, Take Profit). Working with this Expert Advisor requires setting lot size, take profit and stop loss for positions. For pending orders you need to set lot size, take profit, stop loss and distance (pip). This Expert Advisor has only one input parameter - background color.
Three Channel 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
The Price Channel pattern trading strategy is one of the smartest ways to make money trading. The Price Channel pattern represents two trend lines positioned above (channel resistance) and below (channel support) the price. The price action is contained between these two parallel trendlines. The separation between the two trendlines needs to be wide enough if you want to trade inside the Price Channel Pattern. If this is the case, you can buy at the channel support level and sell at the channel
Multi Andrew PitchFork 5
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Multi Andrew PitchFork  ANDREW’S PITCHFORK TRADING STRATEGY       Essentially, Andrew’s Pitchfork is a tool for drawing price channels. While two lines surrounding price are usually enough to draw a channel, the Pitchfork has an extra line. It is the median line or the handle of the Pitchfork.     The median line is central to this trading method. This is why Andrew’s Pitchfork is also known as the Median Line Method. TRADING RULES      There are many ways to trade using Andrew’s Pitchfork but t
Filter:
Frank Paetsch
7550
Frank Paetsch 2020.09.30 09:36 
 

good.

1218384201
149
1218384201 2020.05.03 00:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9048
sunnychow 2020.05.01 10:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Natasha Diedericks
4528
Natasha Diedericks 2020.04.27 10:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Martin Brown
803
Martin Brown 2020.04.22 16:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aravind Kolanupaka
9789
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.04.18 16:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

niloufar mohamadi
2220
niloufar mohamadi 2020.04.16 14:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review