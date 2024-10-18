Multi OrderBlock

5

Order blocks are essential structures in trading that indicate areas where large institutional traders, like banks and hedge funds, have placed their orders.

These blocks represent significant price levels where substantial buying or selling activity has occurred, providing clues about potential market movements.

So, why should you, as a trader, care about order blocks? Well, knowing where these big orders are placed can give you a huge advantage. It’s like having a map showing where the treasure is buried.

Moreover, understanding the relationship between order blocks and liquidity can further refine your trading strategy, as these blocks often coincide with high liquidity areas that can absorb large trades without significant price slippage.

Order blocks can help you predict where the price is likely to head next, allowing you to make more informed trading decisions.

Whether you’re dealing with order block forex trading or other markets, recognizing these areas can significantly improve your entry and exit points.


Reviews 4
Ronald Lameda
21
Ronald Lameda 2025.07.05 14:33 
 

El indicador combinado con líneas de tendencia es muy bueno recomendado.

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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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This particular methodology. Please note the odd sequence in counting, as you will see, it is necessary for the inductive analysis. By starting with a top we are assured of beginning our count on a new wave. (The reverse would apply for a bearish wave.) The 2 point is a top. The 3 point is the bottom of the first decline. The 1 point is the bottom prior to point 2 (top), that 3 has surpassed. The 4 point is the top of the rally after point 3. The 5 point is the bottom after point 4 and is likely
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Our strategy relies on a choppy movement on most Forex pairs during the Asian session. Most traders in London sleep when the Sun shines over the Pacific and this results to a very slow movement of GBPUSD pair between 9:00 PM GMT and 7:00 AM GMT. Buy order: Place a buy-stop order just five  pip above the upper band. Place a stop loss just one pip below the lower band. Place a profit target at the upper LawnGreen Arrow. Sell order: Place a sell-stop order just five pip below the lower band. Place
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The indicator is based on several useful indicators in the multi time frames that help us chart and table and alert.   The various parameters used in this indicator and the default ones are as follows. ·    Moving Average Mode:    LMMA ·        Moving Average Period One:     4 ·        Moving Average Period Two:     8 ·        Moving Average Period Three:  15 ·        Moving Average Period Four:    30 ·        Moving Average Period Five:     80 ·        Moving Average Period Six:      150 ·    
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Only NonFarm Payroll Trade  The employment situation is a set of labor market indicators. The unemployment rate measures the number of unemployed as a percentage of the labor force. Non-farm payroll employment counts the number of paid employees working part-time or full-time in the nation's business and government establishments. The average workweek reflects the number of hours worked in the non-farm sector. Average hourly earnings reveal the basic hourly rate for major industries as indicated
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5 (1)
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With this tool you can easily draw lines on the chart and the trade is done easily. The steps are as follows: First: Draw the buy and sell lines on the chart. Second: Draw the profit and loss lines on the chart. Third: Specify the volume of the transaction you want to trade. Fourth: Activate the lines. Warning When moving lines, be careful not to make a wrong trade. Expert easily trades you. 
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**Added to the Original Text:**   This indicator (Fair Value Gap - FVG) also **has the capability** to display **multiple timeframes** of your choice **simultaneously on a single chart**. This feature allows you to identify **stronger and more accurate signals**, as you can analyze price discrepancies (Gaps) across higher or lower timeframes, helping you make smarter trading decisions.   For example, if you spot a bullish FVG on the **1-hour timeframe** and it is also confirmed on the **4-hour
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Kourosh Hossein Davallou
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Pattern Searching: Smart, Precise, & Customizable for MT4!  Are you looking for a powerful tool to quickly and accurately identify trading patterns in Forex? This advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is exactly what you need!  Key Features That Will Amaze You:  Automatic Classic Pattern Detection: This indicator automatically finds the closest classic Forex patterns for you. Whether you're looking for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) or NDS strategies, this tool covers it all!   * Popular patt
Harmonic Price Patterns
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Harmonic Price Patterns Indicator This indicator has the capability to manually display the closest harmonic pattern to you. It allows you to easily adjust its parameters and create your own custom harmonic pattern, while also displaying the price distance between each point. Key Features of the Manual Harmonic Pattern Indicator Harmonic Pattern Identification Detects popular harmonic patterns such as ABCD, Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, and Shark. Displays patterns automatically or semi-automat
MasterVolume Pro
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
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Description: Elevate your chart analysis with this advanced indicator that seamlessly integrates Zigzag structures, Fibonacci retracements, and Volume Profile insights. Designed for traders who seek clarity and precision, this tool visually identifies high-probability price patterns and market turning points. Whether you're tracking CHOCH shifts, pinpointing POIs, or analyzing TRIPLE tops and FLAG formations, this indicator offers the depth and flexibility to adapt to any trading strategy.   C
RenkoVP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
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Overview RenkoVP is a professional tool for price structure analysis that runs fully online on the main chart. Unlike many other Renko indicators, it requires no offline charts. The indicator combines Renko bricks, volume profile, dynamic Fibonacci levels, and automatic pattern recognition to help traders identify trends, key zones, and precise entry/exit points. Renko Bricks Configuration The indicator offers both manual and automatic brick configuration: No offline chart required - runs direc
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Kourosh Hossein Davallou
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Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
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Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Utilities
This is an Expert Advisor that allows opening and modifying positions and orders via mouse (with Stop Loss, Take Profit). Working with this Expert Advisor requires setting lot size, take profit and stop loss for positions. For pending orders you need to set lot size, take profit, stop loss and distance (pip). This Expert Advisor has only one input parameter - background color.
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Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Moving Average RAINBOW Forex traders use moving averages for different reasons. Some use them as their primary analytical tool, while others simply use them as a confidence builder to back up their investment decisions. In this section, we'll present a few different types of strategies - incorporating them into your trading style is up to you! A technique used in technical analysis to identify changing trends. It is created by placing a large number of moving averages onto the same chart. When a
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Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
The Price Channel pattern trading strategy is one of the smartest ways to make money trading. The Price Channel pattern represents two trend lines positioned above (channel resistance) and below (channel support) the price. The price action is contained between these two parallel trendlines. The separation between the two trendlines needs to be wide enough if you want to trade inside the Price Channel Pattern. If this is the case, you can buy at the channel support level and sell at the channel
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Ronald Lameda
21
Ronald Lameda 2025.07.05 14:33 
 

El indicador combinado con líneas de tendencia es muy bueno recomendado.

Vladimir Ballesteros
450
Vladimir Ballesteros 2025.01.21 03:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pascal Vonsy
144
Pascal Vonsy 2024.12.19 21:48 
 

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seyed mohsen
79
seyed mohsen 2024.10.19 17:21 
 

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