Zig Zag Patterns

This indicator is looking for such market models as: head and shoulders, triangles, double tops and bottoms, flags, wedges and three touches.

Options:

barsToProcess - the initial number of bars to calculate;

ArrowSize - arrow size;

AllowablePatternLength - minimum length of the pattern (in bars);

AllowablePatternPriceDiv - the minimum height of the pattern, applicable for all but the 'head and shoulders', 'double top' patterns (for the latter there is another parameter);

AllowablePriceAberration - maximum price deviation from a certain level. Applicable for double tops and three touches;

AllowableHeadHeight - minimum head size (applicable for the head and shoulders pattern, as well as for the double top pattern); AllowableShouldersHeightPercent - the minimum size of the shoulders in the pattern 'head and shoulders' (relative to the head);

AllowableDivBetween_H_and_S_percent - the maximum height of the shoulders relative to the top of the head in the 'head and shoulders' pattern (calculation from the size of the 'head');

Parameters: hsAllowed, triangleAllowed, doubleTopBottomAllowed, wedgesAllowed, flagsAllowed, threeTouchesAllowed - allow or forbid to draw one or another pattern;

arrowsAllowed - allows (or disallows) to draw arrows;

AlertsAllowed - allows (or disallows) alerts;

SendNotificationAllowed - allows (or disallows) sending notifications;

Parameters: hsupColor, hsdownColor, triangleUpColor, triangleDownColor, doubleTopColor, doubleBottomColor, upWedgeColor, downWedgeColor, flagUpColor, flagDownColor, threeTouchesUpColor, threeTouchesDownColor - sets the colorColor, arrowTolColor; arrowColor;

simpleZZ - if it is 'true', the indicator searches for patterns based on the price structure drawn by the standard ZigZag indicator, otherwise it searches for patterns by the ZigZagMTF indicator;

Parameters: ZZDepth, ZZDeviation, ZZBackstep - correspond to the parameters of the standard ZizZag;

All indicators used are included in the executable file.

