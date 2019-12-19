Zig Zag Patterns
- Indicators
- Yevhenii Levchenko
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 19 December 2019
This indicator is looking for such market models as: head and shoulders, triangles, double tops and bottoms, flags, wedges and three touches.
Options:
barsToProcess - the initial number of bars to calculate;
ArrowSize - arrow size;
AllowablePatternLength - minimum length of the pattern (in bars);
AllowablePatternPriceDiv - the minimum height of the pattern, applicable for all but the 'head and shoulders', 'double top' patterns (for the latter there is another parameter);
AllowablePriceAberration - maximum price deviation from a certain level. Applicable for double tops and three touches;
AllowableHeadHeight - minimum head size (applicable for the head and shoulders pattern, as well as for the double top pattern); AllowableShouldersHeightPercent - the minimum size of the shoulders in the pattern 'head and shoulders' (relative to the head);
AllowableDivBetween_H_and_S_percent - the maximum height of the shoulders relative to the top of the head in the 'head and shoulders' pattern (calculation from the size of the 'head');
Parameters: hsAllowed, triangleAllowed, doubleTopBottomAllowed, wedgesAllowed, flagsAllowed, threeTouchesAllowed - allow or forbid to draw one or another pattern;
arrowsAllowed - allows (or disallows) to draw arrows;
AlertsAllowed - allows (or disallows) alerts;
SendNotificationAllowed - allows (or disallows) sending notifications;
Parameters: hsupColor, hsdownColor, triangleUpColor, triangleDownColor, doubleTopColor, doubleBottomColor, upWedgeColor, downWedgeColor, flagUpColor, flagDownColor, threeTouchesUpColor, threeTouchesDownColor - sets the colorColor, arrowTolColor; arrowColor;
simpleZZ - if it is 'true', the indicator searches for patterns based on the price structure drawn by the standard ZigZag indicator, otherwise it searches for patterns by the ZigZagMTF indicator;
Parameters: ZZDepth, ZZDeviation, ZZBackstep - correspond to the parameters of the standard ZizZag;
All indicators used are included in the executable file.