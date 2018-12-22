Price Ladder
- Indicators
-
Kourosh Hossein DavallouI have been programming in MetaTrade since 2005
- Version: 1.0
This indicator is based on the Channel .
Input Parameters
- channel_One- show trend line One on or off.
- timeFrame_One - time Frame of channel One .
- ColorChannel_One - color of trend line One.
- channel_Two- show trend line Two on or off.
- timeFrame_Two - time Frame of channel Two .
- ColorChannel_Two - color of trend line Two.
- channel_Three- show trend line Three on or off.
- timeFrame_Three - time Frame of channel Three .
- ColorChannel_Three - color of trend line three.
- channel_Four- show trend line Four on or off.
- timeFrame_Four - time Frame of channel Four .
- ColorChannel_Four - color of trend line Four.
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