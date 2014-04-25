Display Multipair
- Utilities
- Kourosh Hossein Davallou
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 29 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This is an indicator that allows displaying three currency pairs in one window.
Input Parameters:
- Symbol1 - first currency pair.
- symbol1mirrior - mirror display of the first currency pair.
- s1color - color of the first currency pair.
- Symbol2 - second currency pair.
- symbol2mirrior - mirror display of the second currency pair.
- Symbol3 - third currency pair.
- symbol3mirrior - mirror display of the third currency pair.
- Symbo4 - fourth currency pair.
- symbol4mirrior - mirror display of the fourth currency pair.
