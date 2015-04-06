Only NonFarm Payroll Trade 4

Only NonFarm Payroll Trade

The employment situation is a set of labor market indicators. The unemployment rate measures the number of unemployed as a percentage of the labor force. Non-farm payroll employment counts the number of paid employees working part-time or full-time in the nation's business and government establishments. The average workweek reflects the number of hours worked in the non-farm sector. Average hourly earnings reveal the basic hourly rate for major industries as indicated in non-farm payrolls.

Finds the next date of NFP. Waits until this date. On that day, 1 minute before 8:30 ET it creates Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders.

Non-farm Payroll Hour - hour of announcement of Non-Farm Payrolls, default is 14;

Non-farm Payroll Minute - minute of announcement of Non-Farm Payrolls, default is 30;

trade EURUSD - trade by EURUSD (true/false), default - true;

trade GBPUSD - trade by GBPUSD (true/false), default - true;

trade EURGBP - trade by EURGBP (true/false), default - true;

trade USDCHF - trade by USDCHF (true/false), default - true;

trade EURJPY - trade by EURJPY (true/false), default - true;

trade USDJPY - trade by USDJPY (true/false), default - true;

trade USDCAD - trade by USDCAD (true/false), default - true;

trade AUDCAD - trade by AUDCAD (true/false), default - false;

trade XAGUSD - trade by XAGUSD (true/false), default - false;

trade XAUUSD - trade by XAUUSD(true/false), default - false;

trade AUDUSD - trade by AUDUSD (true/false), default - false;

trade AUDNZD - trade by AUDNZD (true/false), default - false;

Step - the distance from price before the announcement of news on which the BuyStop and SellStop orders are set (pips), default is 15;

StopLoss - this parameter is a stop loss for each trade (pips), default is 30;

TakeProfit - this parameter is a take profit for each trade (pips), default is 40;

Time to close pending order - the time to close deleted pending orders (minutes), default is 20;

Magic Number - it's necessary to set the identification number of the EA. Default is 1347;

Lot Size - the volume of trade operations that the EA is supposed to work with. Default is 2.

How does the NFP system work?Input Parameters: