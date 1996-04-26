EagleSystem
- Indicators
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The EagleSystem indicator is a complete trading system.
The indicator algorithm determines wave movements, price channels formed, Pivot-levels, zones of intended purchases and sales (overbought / oversold zones).
The indicator can be used both independently and as an addition to any trading system.
Settings
- Alert for turning points - Alert when forming a point;
- Send Emails - Send to e-mail;
- Display the EagleSystem - Show price peaks;
- Alert at the color dot change - Alert when the dot changes;
- Send Email - Send to e-mail;
- Display the lines - Show waves;
- Zones lines - Show overbought / oversold lines
- Font size Zones lines comments - Font size for comment text for zones
- Daily Support and resistance lines - Daily support / resistance lines
- Font size - Font size;
- Resistance Color - The color of the resistance line;
- Support Color - Support Line Color
- Show trend direction - Show trend direction;
- X-coordinate from the UP-right corner - X-coordinate from the upper right corner;
- Y-coordinate from the UP-right corner - Y-coordinate from the upper right corner;
- Font size of the trend direction - Font size of the trend direction;
- Show pivots DOTS - Show points Pivot;
- GMTshift - GMT offset;
- Show Pivots - Show Pivot;
- Show levels - Show levels;
- DOT_Type - Point type Pivot;
- Central pivot color - Pivot center line color;
- Pivot Size - Line thickness Pivot;
- Resistance color - the color of the resistance line;
- Support color - the color of the resistance line;
- Level size - line size;
- Size levels - the size of the level;
- Show Price Channel - Show Channel;
- TimeFrame - timeframe for the channel;
- Line color - color of the channel;
- Show Buy-Sell zones - Show zones of expected purchases and sales;
- Show Stop UP-trend - UP trend trend area;
- Show Stop DOWN-trend - DOWN-trend stop zone;
- Alert in the area change - Alert upon reaching the zone;
- Stop-trend or turn DOWN - Zone color;
- Stop-trend or turn UP - Zone color.