PandaTrader

An automatic trading system is based on calculating the difference between key Fibonacci levels and their ratio to the size of Fibo order candles.





A unique tracking algorithm for each position allows you to control the price behavior. If it is recognized that it is not advisable to hold the position further, it will be closed.





Advisor controls ping and slippage of the trading server and adapts to them.

Trading instruments (timeframe m5): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD.





Recommended:

VPS;

low spread;

5-valued flow of quotes.