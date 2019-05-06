PandaTrader
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
An automatic trading system is based on calculating the difference between key Fibonacci levels and their ratio to the size of Fibo order candles.
A unique tracking algorithm for each position allows you to control the price behavior. If it is recognized that it is not advisable to hold the position further, it will be closed.
Advisor controls ping and slippage of the trading server and adapts to them.
Trading instruments (timeframe m5): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD.
Recommended:
- VPS;
- low spread;
- 5-valued flow of quotes.
Settings:
- Comment to order - comment to the opened orders;
- MaxRisk - Risk for calculating the trading lot;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If Max Risk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- MaxLot - Maximum lot;
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Trailing Stop - Trailing Stop;
- Trailing Step - Trailing stop pitch;
- SAR-step - SAR indicator step;
- SAR-maximum step - the maximum magician of the SAR indicator;
- Max Spread - Maximum Spread;
- Magic number - Magic number;
- Slippage - Maximum slippage;