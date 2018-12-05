Hedging and Trailing

2.5

HEDGING AND TRAILING

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products

This Expert will hedge your trade position automatically. There are 2 buttons on chart for you to enter a trade. Blue button for buy entry and Red button for sell entry. It also can trail stop all hedged positions. It can also open its own trades with auto entry feature.

How It Works: 

(1) By Clicking Button.

When you found a setup, click the button (blue for buy and red for sell). Expert will immediately open a stop pending order. When price hit this pending order, Expert will open another opposite pending order. It will continue to do so until all open positions are closed due to price hits take profit, stop loss or trailing stop. Expert will not open any new trade if you click the button while there are still open trades.

(2) By Auto Entry Options.

-Auto Entry-ON/OFF: turn on and off this feature.

-Auto Entry-By EA’s setup:  Expert will only open a position when it found a setup.

-Auto Entry-Continuous Buy:  Expert will continuously enter long when there is no open position.

-Auto Entry-Continuous Sell: Expert will continuously enter short when there is no open position.

-Auto Entry-Continuous Entry Of Last Won Position:  Expert will continuously open the same position of the last won. (make sure select all history -account history tab in MT4 terminal)

-Auto Entry-At Given Price:

>>> At Given Price: Expert will open trade at this price. zero means no entry.

>>> Given Price Entry Options: User can choose drop down trade options, buy,sell, buy stop, sell stop, buy limit or sell limit.

INPUT PARAMETERS

Trade Comment:  you can name you own trade.

Magic No: unique trade number for this expert.

Lot: your first trade lot size when you click the button.

Lot Multiply: hedging the earlier position by opening a new pending order with multiplying lot.

Hedging Distance: distance in pips between hedging positions.

Take Profit:  take profit value in pips.

Stop Loss: stop loss value in pips.

Trailing Stop: trail value in pips. Zero value means no trailing.

Auto Entry: ON / OFF .

Auto Entry Options: select auto entry options

Buy Button Color: default is blue.

Sell Button Color: default is red.


Reviews 2
Jesus Torres Parraga
1079
Jesus Torres Parraga 2019.08.24 17:56 
 

Surprisingly good. Some lack in size of Grid Hedge that I hope will solve for that I only put 4 stars, I will go up to 5 if I implement a volatility filter that affects the size of the Grid Hedge. With Grid size in 26 exceeds 2015-2019

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This Scanner scans moving average(MA) line across multi-currency pairs and multi-time frames and shows all the result in  the dashboard. 1. Current bar is about to cross up the MA line - designated as "Xup". 2. Current bar is about to cross down the MA line - designated as "Xdn". 3. Previous bar that has just crossed up and closed the MA line - designated as "UP". 4. Previous bar that has just crossed down  and closed the MA line - designated as "DN". Input parameters can be changed: MA, dashboa
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Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
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MA Crossover Scanner
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Moving Average Crossover Scanner   This Scanner scans two moving averages(MA) crossover  across multi-currency pairs and multi-time frames and shows all the result in  the dashboard. 1. The fast MA is about to cross up the slow MA - designated as "XUP". 2. The fast MA is about to cross down the slow MA - designated as "XDN". 3. The fast MA has just crossed up the slow MA - designated as "UP". 4. The fast MA has just crossed down the slow MA - - designated as "DN". Input parameters can be changed
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Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
FIBO DASHBOARD This dashboard lists down multi currency Fibonacci level  whenever price hit the level. It draws a Fibonacci Retracement based on daily time frame. It draws arrows, sends pop-up alert  and phone notification whenever price crosses Fibonacci levels. This tool is useful for users who trade with Fibonacci. INPUT ON Alert: set to true will pop-up alert whenever arrow appears. ON Push: set to true will send phone notification whenever arrow appears. ON Email:set to true will send email
DBD and RBR
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
DBD AND RBR CANDLESTICK PATTERN: This indicator based on the concept of two candlestick patterns. DROP BASE DROP (DBD) is a buy candlestick pattern  and RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR) is a sell candlestick signal pattern. The arrows indicate potential signal setup for long trade and short trade. This indicator includes pop-up alert, push to phone and send to email alert which can be enabled and disabled. The color and size for DBD  and RBR can be changed. 
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Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
This EA trades using DROP BASE DROP (DBD) and RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR) candlestick patterns. It enters positions at potential signal arrows that retrace from DBD or RBR  zones. The EA also comes with a dashboard for easy and quick monitoring of the open trades. It trades multi currency and multi time frames by only attached to one chart. In the inputs setting, user can find all the necessary parameters for trading such as magic number, take profit, stop loss, colors, money management, alert signal
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John Suka
338
John Suka 2020.05.18 00:35 
 

Completely abandoned by seller. This ea is completely unusable. Did a test and works as it should but when going live or even on demo ea does not seem to work. Contact seller over 10 times on various ways and no answer. I understand there is no refund but really this is an uppercut way to get money for buyers if products are abandoned by the sellers. Very disappointed and if there is away to put negative five star I would. Don't it guys.

Jesus Torres Parraga
1079
Jesus Torres Parraga 2019.08.24 17:56 
 

Surprisingly good. Some lack in size of Grid Hedge that I hope will solve for that I only put 4 stars, I will go up to 5 if I implement a volatility filter that affects the size of the Grid Hedge. With Grid size in 26 exceeds 2015-2019

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