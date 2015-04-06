Martingale and Hedging
- Experts
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Che Jeib Che Said外貨交換ロボットプログラマー。
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Forex Broker:
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
MARTINGALE & HEDGING
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products
MARTINGALE & HEDGING is a fully automated EA that uses martingale and hedging strategy. This expert is designed to make quick profit as fast as possible.
INPUTS
Trade Comment: user comment
Magic No: unique EA Number
Time Frame: default is H1
Lot: lot size.
Take Profit: value in pips.
Max Spread: EA will not open new order if spread is more than maximum spread allowed.
Multiplier: lot multiplier.
Pip Step: distance in pips between orders.
Slippage: maximum slippage
*** STOP & REMOVE EA TARGET***
ONOFF: on or off target.
Profit (%): EA will be removed from chart when profit reaches the set percentage.
Loss (%): EA will be removed from chart when loss drops below the set percentage.