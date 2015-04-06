Martingale and Hedging

MARTINGALE & HEDGING

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products

MARTINGALE & HEDGING is a fully automated EA that uses martingale and hedging strategy. This expert is designed to make quick profit as fast as possible.

INPUTS

Trade Comment: user comment

Magic No: unique EA Number

Time Frame: default is H1

 Lot: lot size.

Take Profit: value in pips.

Max Spread: EA will not open new order if spread is more than maximum spread allowed.

Multiplier: lot multiplier.

Pip Step: distance in pips between orders.

Slippage: maximum slippage

*** STOP & REMOVE EA TARGET***

ONOFF: on or off target.

Profit (%): EA will be removed from chart when profit reaches the set percentage.

Loss (%): EA will be removed from chart when loss drops below the set percentage.


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HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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Experts
PO MARTINGALE https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This is an automated expert advisor that uses pending order and martingale strategy to gain profit. It is designed to make quick profit as fast as possible. INPUTS Trade Comment : user comment Magic No : unique EA Number Time Frame : default is H1 Max Spread : EA will not open new order if spread is more than maximum spread allowed.   Lot : lot size. Take Profit: value in pips. Pip Step: distance between orders. Multiplier: l
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Experts
MA BuzzQue This EA uses MovingAverages for entry and trend following. It has the following features: Recovery trades by martingale.  Trading hours  Money Management to close all positions if floating loss is reached. Moving Average parameters can be changed for both trend and entry. Take Profit and Stop Loss. INPUTS Trade Comment- customize comment. Stop New Entry- can be ON/OFF.  Max Spread-Maximum spread allowed to open first new position. Magic No.- this ea unique trade number. Lot- lot siz
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Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
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STOCH and RSI Alert Dashboard
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
This dashboard is a great tool for user who trade using Stochastic and Relative Strength Index(RSI). It is an upgrading from STOCH and RSI Alert product. For details and free download please click here .  It monitors multi currency pairs on multi-time frame. It fires signal to mobile phone, pop-up alert and send email. Please go through all the pictures below for detail descriptions of the inputs and parameters.
Moving Average Scanner
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
This Scanner scans moving average(MA) line across multi-currency pairs and multi-time frames and shows all the result in  the dashboard. 1. Current bar is about to cross up the MA line - designated as "Xup". 2. Current bar is about to cross down the MA line - designated as "Xdn". 3. Previous bar that has just crossed up and closed the MA line - designated as "UP". 4. Previous bar that has just crossed down  and closed the MA line - designated as "DN". Input parameters can be changed: MA, dashboa
STOCH and RSI EA
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
STOCH and RSI EA  This EA has been developed from the STOCH and RSI ALERT indicator (  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32916  ). Please click the link to get a free download. It is a good tool many like to use it. Hence, with this EA, users will be able to put their strategy for automation.  Input:  Magic No: EA unique trade number. Trade Comment: custom order comment. Use Auto Lot: set to true -to use auto lot size. Auto Lot Size Percent(%): percent from balance to calculate money to ris
MA Crossover Scanner
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
Moving Average Crossover Scanner   This Scanner scans two moving averages(MA) crossover  across multi-currency pairs and multi-time frames and shows all the result in  the dashboard. 1. The fast MA is about to cross up the slow MA - designated as "XUP". 2. The fast MA is about to cross down the slow MA - designated as "XDN". 3. The fast MA has just crossed up the slow MA - designated as "UP". 4. The fast MA has just crossed down the slow MA - - designated as "DN". Input parameters can be changed
Fibo Dashboard
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
FIBO DASHBOARD This dashboard lists down multi currency Fibonacci level  whenever price hit the level. It draws a Fibonacci Retracement based on daily time frame. It draws arrows, sends pop-up alert  and phone notification whenever price crosses Fibonacci levels. This tool is useful for users who trade with Fibonacci. INPUT ON Alert: set to true will pop-up alert whenever arrow appears. ON Push: set to true will send phone notification whenever arrow appears. ON Email:set to true will send email
DBD and RBR
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
DBD AND RBR CANDLESTICK PATTERN: This indicator based on the concept of two candlestick patterns. DROP BASE DROP (DBD) is a buy candlestick pattern  and RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR) is a sell candlestick signal pattern. The arrows indicate potential signal setup for long trade and short trade. This indicator includes pop-up alert, push to phone and send to email alert which can be enabled and disabled. The color and size for DBD  and RBR can be changed. 
DBD and RBR EA
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
This EA trades using DROP BASE DROP (DBD) and RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR) candlestick patterns. It enters positions at potential signal arrows that retrace from DBD or RBR  zones. The EA also comes with a dashboard for easy and quick monitoring of the open trades. It trades multi currency and multi time frames by only attached to one chart. In the inputs setting, user can find all the necessary parameters for trading such as magic number, take profit, stop loss, colors, money management, alert signal
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