BIG CANDLE ALERT

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products

P/S: If you like this indicator, please rate it with 5 stars in the review section, this will increase its popularity so that other users will be benefited from using it.

This indicator draws a bullish and bearish vertical line inside a candle whenever the size of a candle body exceeds the minimum size specified in the input.

INPUT

Bullish Candle Color: choose the color of your choice.

Bearish Candle Color: choose the color of your choice.

Color Size: drop-down options of medium, large and small size.

History Data: indicator scans up to the number of previous candles.

Big Candle Options: Select a drop down option.

>>>Min Candle Body Size: minimum candle size. It depends on your chart time frame.

>>>ATR Period: user ATR period preference.

>>>ATR Multiplier: default value is 2.5. (2.5XATR)

Pop Up Alert: set to true will pop-up alert on monitor.

Push To Phone: set to true will send push notification to your phone.

Comment On Screen: set to true will note a comment on top left corner of MT4 screen.



