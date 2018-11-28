Big Candle Alert
- Indicators
-
Che Jeib Che Said外貨交換ロボットプログラマー。
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Forex Broker:
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 9 June 2019
BIG CANDLE ALERT
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products
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This indicator draws a bullish and bearish vertical line inside a candle whenever the size of a candle body exceeds the minimum size specified in the input.
INPUT
Bullish Candle Color: choose the color of your choice.
Bearish Candle Color: choose the color of your choice.
Color Size: drop-down options of medium, large and small size.
History Data: indicator scans up to the number of previous candles.
Big Candle Options: Select a drop down option.
>>>Min Candle Body Size: minimum candle size. It depends on your chart time frame.
>>>ATR Period: user ATR period preference.
>>>ATR Multiplier: default value is 2.5. (2.5XATR)
Pop Up Alert: set to true will pop-up alert on monitor.
Push To Phone: set to true will send push notification to your phone.
Comment On Screen: set to true will note a comment on top left corner of MT4 screen.
EXELLENT JOB BODY , CAN YOU ALSO RELEASE MT5 VERSION PLEASE ? APPRECIATE ❤❤❤❤