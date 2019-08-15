DBD AND RBR CANDLESTICK PATTERN:

This indicator based on the concept of two candlestick patterns. DROP BASE DROP (DBD) is a buy candlestick pattern and RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR) is a sell candlestick signal pattern. The arrows indicate potential signal setup for long trade and short trade.

This indicator includes pop-up alert, push to phone and send to email alert which can be enabled and disabled.

The color and size for DBD and RBR can be changed.







