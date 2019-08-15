DBD and RBR
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 15 August 2019
- Activations: 20
DBD AND RBR CANDLESTICK PATTERN:
This indicator based on the concept of two candlestick patterns. DROP BASE DROP (DBD) is a buy candlestick pattern and RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR) is a sell candlestick signal pattern. The arrows indicate potential signal setup for long trade and short trade.
This indicator includes pop-up alert, push to phone and send to email alert which can be enabled and disabled.
The color and size for DBD and RBR can be changed.