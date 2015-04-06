DBD and RBR EA

This EA trades using DROP BASE DROP (DBD) and RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR) candlestick patterns. It enters positions at potential signal arrows that retrace from DBD or RBR  zones. The EA also comes with a dashboard for easy and quick monitoring of the open trades. It trades multi currency and multi time frames by only attached to one chart. In the inputs setting, user can find all the necessary parameters for trading such as magic number, take profit, stop loss, colors, money management, alert signal, screen pop_up, push to phone, send email etc.

Please open below images for more detailed. 

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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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EA With Recovery
Che Jeib Che Said
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Che Jeib Che Said
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Harami Indi
Che Jeib Che Said
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Che Jeib Che Said
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Indicators
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Che Jeib Che Said
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Intraday Setup Indicator uses Bollinger Bands as a main indicator to find a good setup filtered with candle stick pattern  such as engulfing and pin bar. This is great tool for those who trade with Bollinger bands for entry or use it as a filter for trend. It is suggested to use a higher time frame when using this tool. There are many input setting for user to conveniently find a good probability setup. 
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Che Jeib Che Said
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Fibo Dashboard Free
Che Jeib Che Said
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Indicators
FIBO DASHBOARD This dashboard lists down multi currency Fibonacci level  whenever price hit the level. It draws a Fibonacci Retracement based on daily time frame. It draws arrows, sends pop-up alert   whenever price crosses Fibonacci levels. This tool is useful for users who trade with Fibonacci. For paid version click here  . INPUT ON Alert: set to true will pop-up alert whenever arrow appears. ===== FIBO(High & Low)===== Time Frame: Fibonacci is drawn from daily high to daily low or vise vers
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BBMA Indi
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Indicators
BBMA INDI https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This Indicator marks entry set-up for buy and sell. It will also send alerts when arrow forms, including via push notification to your mobile phone. It is very convenient when you want to be notified of the entry set-up while you are away from your chart. It also calculates maximum pips gained for each 1st set-up. Setting ·          You could choose two types of alert, pop-up desktop and push notification to your mobile phone. ·
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Che Jeib Che Said
2.5 (2)
Experts
HEDGING AND TRAILING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This Expert will hedge your trade position automatically. There are 2 buttons on chart for you to enter a trade. Blue button for buy entry and Red button for sell entry. It also can trail stop all hedged positions. It can also open its own trades with auto entry feature. How It Works :   (1) By Clicking Button. When you found a setup, click the button (blue for buy and red for sell). Expert will immediately open a stop
Speedy Tiger
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
SPEEDY TIGER https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products Speedy Tiger is a fully automated EA that uses our innovative algorithm combined with our money management concept. This EA is designed for easy to use with simple inputs parameters. INPUTS Trade Comment: user comment Magic No: unique EA Number Time Frame: default is H1 Min Lot: EA will execute not less than the minimum lot size for starting lot, taking into account the calculated risk set in percentage trade risk feature. Max
Martingale and Hedging
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
MARTINGALE & HEDGING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products MARTINGALE & HEDGING is a fully automated EA that uses martingale and hedging strategy. This expert is designed to make quick profit as fast as possible. INPUTS Trade Comment: user comment Magic No: unique EA Number Time Frame: default is H1   Lot: lot size. Take Profit: value in pips. Max Spread: EA will not open new order if spread is more than maximum spread allowed. Multiplier: lot multiplier. Pip Step: distance in
PO Martingale
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
PO MARTINGALE https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products This is an automated expert advisor that uses pending order and martingale strategy to gain profit. It is designed to make quick profit as fast as possible. INPUTS Trade Comment : user comment Magic No : unique EA Number Time Frame : default is H1 Max Spread : EA will not open new order if spread is more than maximum spread allowed.   Lot : lot size. Take Profit: value in pips. Pip Step: distance between orders. Multiplier: l
HyBridBot
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
HyBridBot https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products HyBridBot trades at trending market utilizing money management which includes percentage of risked money, reward to risk ratio,stop loss and take profit. It applies our hybrid strategy with capital protection should the market not going in our favor. INPUTS TRADE COMMENT: user trade comment. Magic No: trade unique number for this robot. Time Frame: default is H1. Percent Trade Risk (%): percentage of account balance or free marg
Base Trading System MTF
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
Base Trading System (MTF) MULTI TIME FRAME For Single Time Frame click here  BASE TRADING SYSTEM MTF is a useful tool to trade with simple strategy. It draws automatically base up for long trade and base down for short trade. Clear trade when base is going opposite direction. User can trade by instant market entry or by pending order entry. It depends on user best strategy. input: Arrow UP, Arrow DOWN. Base Box Color- UP base box , DOWN base box, UP base shadow, Down base shadow.
Fibo Arrow
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products FIBO ARROW This indicator draws a Fibonacci Retracement based on daily time frame. It draws arrows, sends pop-up alert  and phone notification whenever price crosses Fibonacci levels. This tool is useful for users who trade with Fibonacci. INPUT ON Alert: set to true will pop-up alert whenever arrow appears. ON Push: set to true will send phone notification whenever arrow appears. ===== FIBO(High & Low)===== Time Frame: Fibonacci is drawn f
MA BuzzQue
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
MA BuzzQue This EA uses MovingAverages for entry and trend following. It has the following features: Recovery trades by martingale.  Trading hours  Money Management to close all positions if floating loss is reached. Moving Average parameters can be changed for both trend and entry. Take Profit and Stop Loss. INPUTS Trade Comment- customize comment. Stop New Entry- can be ON/OFF.  Max Spread-Maximum spread allowed to open first new position. Magic No.- this ea unique trade number. Lot- lot siz
BreakOut BO55QU
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
BREAKOUT BO55QU uses break out strategy  based on set time frame. It places pending orders at high and low of the break out box. It is designed for easy to use with target profit and capital protection.  INPUTS Magic Number-trade unique number Trade Comment-custom trade comment Deposit($)- amount of money deposited for calculation. Take Profit(Pips)- value in pips Stop Loss(Pips)-value in pips Lot Size-default is 0.1 Lot Multiplier-default is 1.3 Max Lot Size- default is 100 Max Order- maximum n
STOCH and RSI Alert Dashboard
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
This dashboard is a great tool for user who trade using Stochastic and Relative Strength Index(RSI). It is an upgrading from STOCH and RSI Alert product. For details and free download please click here .  It monitors multi currency pairs on multi-time frame. It fires signal to mobile phone, pop-up alert and send email. Please go through all the pictures below for detail descriptions of the inputs and parameters.
Moving Average Scanner
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
This Scanner scans moving average(MA) line across multi-currency pairs and multi-time frames and shows all the result in  the dashboard. 1. Current bar is about to cross up the MA line - designated as "Xup". 2. Current bar is about to cross down the MA line - designated as "Xdn". 3. Previous bar that has just crossed up and closed the MA line - designated as "UP". 4. Previous bar that has just crossed down  and closed the MA line - designated as "DN". Input parameters can be changed: MA, dashboa
STOCH and RSI EA
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
STOCH and RSI EA  This EA has been developed from the STOCH and RSI ALERT indicator (  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32916  ). Please click the link to get a free download. It is a good tool many like to use it. Hence, with this EA, users will be able to put their strategy for automation.  Input:  Magic No: EA unique trade number. Trade Comment: custom order comment. Use Auto Lot: set to true -to use auto lot size. Auto Lot Size Percent(%): percent from balance to calculate money to ris
MA Crossover Scanner
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
Moving Average Crossover Scanner   This Scanner scans two moving averages(MA) crossover  across multi-currency pairs and multi-time frames and shows all the result in  the dashboard. 1. The fast MA is about to cross up the slow MA - designated as "XUP". 2. The fast MA is about to cross down the slow MA - designated as "XDN". 3. The fast MA has just crossed up the slow MA - designated as "UP". 4. The fast MA has just crossed down the slow MA - - designated as "DN". Input parameters can be changed
Fibo Dashboard
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
FIBO DASHBOARD This dashboard lists down multi currency Fibonacci level  whenever price hit the level. It draws a Fibonacci Retracement based on daily time frame. It draws arrows, sends pop-up alert  and phone notification whenever price crosses Fibonacci levels. This tool is useful for users who trade with Fibonacci. INPUT ON Alert: set to true will pop-up alert whenever arrow appears. ON Push: set to true will send phone notification whenever arrow appears. ON Email:set to true will send email
DBD and RBR
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
DBD AND RBR CANDLESTICK PATTERN: This indicator based on the concept of two candlestick patterns. DROP BASE DROP (DBD) is a buy candlestick pattern  and RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR) is a sell candlestick signal pattern. The arrows indicate potential signal setup for long trade and short trade. This indicator includes pop-up alert, push to phone and send to email alert which can be enabled and disabled. The color and size for DBD  and RBR can be changed. 
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