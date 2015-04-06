DBD and RBR EA

This EA trades using DROP BASE DROP (DBD) and RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR) candlestick patterns. It enters positions at potential signal arrows that retrace from DBD or RBR zones. The EA also comes with a dashboard for easy and quick monitoring of the open trades. It trades multi currency and multi time frames by only attached to one chart. In the inputs setting, user can find all the necessary parameters for trading such as magic number, take profit, stop loss, colors, money management, alert signal, screen pop_up, push to phone, send email etc.

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