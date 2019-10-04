STOCH and RSI EA
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 4 October 2019
- Activations: 20
STOCH and RSI EA
This EA has been developed from the STOCH and RSI ALERT indicator ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/32916 ). Please click the link to get a free download. It is a good tool many like to use it. Hence, with this EA, users will be able to put their strategy for automation.
Input:
Magic No: EA unique trade number.
Trade Comment: custom order comment.
Use Auto Lot: set to true -to use auto lot size.
Auto Lot Size Percent(%): percent from balance to calculate money to risk for a trade.
Fixed Lot Size :if auto lot set to false. EA uses this value to for lot size.
Lot Multiplier:increase lot size by multiplier for subsequent orders.
Take Profit(pips): value in pips
Stop Loss(pips):value in pips
Close Opposite Trades: set to true, EA will close all opposite open trades , before opening a new trade.
Price Slippage: maximum price slippage allowed.
Enable Trailing: set to true. EA will trail stop loss at high or low of a previous bar.
Time Frame: time frame for indicators.
Display Info Color: prefer text color.
Max Spread For Entry: maximum spread value for new entry.
Max Buy Trade: maximum number of long trades allowed.
Max Sell Trade: maximum number of short trades allowed.
===== STOCH PARAMETERS ======
Use Stoch: set to true to use stochastic indicator.
====== RSI PARAMETERS ======
Use RSI: set to true to use RSI indicator.
Do not set both Stochastic and RSI to false, must be either one set to true.