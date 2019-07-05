Base Trading System
- Indicators
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Che Jeib Che Said外貨交換ロボットプログラマー。
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Forex Broker:
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 24 August 2019
For Multi Time Frame version, please click here.
BASE TRADING SYSTEM is a useful tool to trade with simple strategy. It draws automatically base up for long trade and base down for short trade. Clear trade when base is going opposite direction. User can trade by instant market entry or by pending order entry. It depends on user best strategy.
input:
Base Box Color- UP base box , DOWN base box, UP base shadow, Down base shadow.
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