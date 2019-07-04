FIBO DASHBOARD

This dashboard lists down multi currency Fibonacci level whenever price hit the level. It draws a Fibonacci Retracement based on daily time frame. It draws arrows, sends pop-up alert and phone notification whenever price crosses Fibonacci levels. This tool is useful for users who trade with Fibonacci.

INPUT

ON Alert: set to true will pop-up alert whenever arrow appears.

ON Push: set to true will send phone notification whenever arrow appears.

ON Email:set to true will send email.

===== FIBO(High & Low)=====

Time Frame: Fibonacci is drawn from daily high to daily low or vise versa.

Candle No: daily candle that will be drawn.

Reverse Drawn Fibo: set to true will reverse the Fibonacci levels

===== FIBO LEVEL =====

Level-------------> Fibonacci level.

Show Arrow: set to true to show arrow. set false to hide arrow.

UP Arrow Color: set your preferred up arrow color.

DOWN Arrow Color: set your preferred down arrow color.

===== FIBO COLOR =====

Fibo Bullish Color: set your preferred bullish Fibonacci color.

Fibo Bearish Color:set your preferred bearish Fibonacci color.

===== DASHBOARD =====

Use Currency Symbol: user defined currency pairs.(separated by a comma).

Use All Symbols in Market Watch: set to true will activate this feature.

Dashboard position: corner left upper or corner left lower.

Text Color: Dashbaord text color.

BackGround: Dashboard background color.











