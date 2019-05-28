Harami Indi
- Indicators
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Che Jeib Che Said外貨交換ロボットプログラマー。
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 30 May 2019
Harami is a two candle pattern with recent candle formed inside the previous candle's high and low . It represents indecision in the market and is used for breakout price action trading strategy.
This indi fires all signals to a dashboard on the chart including pop_up alert, push to phone notification and email.
Harami has two types, bullish and bearish pattern.
Enter long for bullish Harami and enter short for bearish Harami.
Inputs:
Currency Symbols: EURUSD,GBPJPY,USDJPY,USDCAD (default) , user can add more symbols separated by a comma. make sure small and big capital letters are the same as in MT4 market watch.
Use All Symbols In MT4: set to true will list all symbols in MT4 on dashboard.
History Data: 100 (default) means how many previous bar for indicator to go through.
Pop_up alert: true to activate, false to stop alert.
On Screen Alert: signal noted on top upper left corner. True to activate, false to stop alert.
Push To Phone: send signal to user mobile phone. True to activate, false to stop notify.
Send Email: send signal to user specified email. True to activate, false to stop sending email.
Dashboard Position: user preference.
Text Color: dashboard text color.
Bullish Harami Color: user preference.
Bearish Harami Color: user preference.
click here to read an article on Harami.
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