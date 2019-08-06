MA BuzzQue
- Experts
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Forex Broker:
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 6 August 2019
- Activations: 20
MA BuzzQue
This EA uses MovingAverages for entry and trend following. It has the following features:
- Recovery trades by martingale.
- Trading hours
- Money Management to close all positions if floating loss is reached.
- Moving Average parameters can be changed for both trend and entry.
- Take Profit and Stop Loss.
INPUTS
- Trade Comment- customize comment.
- Stop New Entry- can be ON/OFF.
- Max Spread-Maximum spread allowed to open first new position.
- Magic No.- this ea unique trade number.
- Lot- lot size for first entry.
- Lot Multiplier-lot size multiplier for next trade.
- Pip Step-distance between trades.
- Max Open trades- max numbers of open trades per side.
- Take Profit- value in pips.
- Stop Loss- value in pips.
- Trailing- trailing stop when in profit in pips.
- Trading Hours-ON/OFF.
- Start Hours- EA start hours to open first new trade if there is setup.
- Stop Hours-EA stop looking for new setup.
- Trend TF- time frame for Trend MA.
- Entry TF-time frame for Entry MA.
- TREND PARAMETERS-for TREND MA.
- ENTRY PARAMETERS-for ENTRY MA.
- MONEY MANAGEMENT- for closing all trades if floating loss drops to set value.