Fibo Alert
- Indicators
-
Che Jeib Che Said外貨交換ロボットプログラマー。
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 25 August 2019
FIBO ALERT
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34921
This indicator draws a fibonacci retracement (high and low) of a candle. It alerts and notifies the user whenever price touches or crosses the fibonacci levels.
INPUTS
ON Alert: set to true will alert pop up whenever price crosses levels at chart time frame.
ON Push: set to true will send push notification to phone whenever price crosses levels at chart time frame.
===== FIBO (High & Low) =====
Time Frame: indicator draws fibonacci level of high and low of a candle at this time frame.
Candle No: Indicator draws fibonacci on this candle.
===== LEVEL =====
fibonacci levels to be drawn.
===== COLOR =====
Fibo Bullish Color: color can be changed.
Fibo Bearish Color:color can be changed.
El único problema que tiene es que las líneas tapan las velas, seria ideal que no cruzara por encima de las velas, un muy buen aporte, se agradece por su buena voluntad de compartir