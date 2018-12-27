FIBO ALERT

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34921



This indicator draws a fibonacci retracement (high and low) of a candle. It alerts and notifies the user whenever price touches or crosses the fibonacci levels.

INPUTS

ON Alert: set to true will alert pop up whenever price crosses levels at chart time frame.

ON Push: set to true will send push notification to phone whenever price crosses levels at chart time frame.

===== FIBO (High & Low) =====

Time Frame: indicator draws fibonacci level of high and low of a candle at this time frame.

Candle No: Indicator draws fibonacci on this candle.

===== LEVEL =====

fibonacci levels to be drawn.

===== COLOR =====

Fibo Bullish Color: color can be changed.

Fibo Bearish Color:color can be changed.



