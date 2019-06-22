MA Crossover Scanner
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Forex Broker:
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Moving Average Crossover Scanner
This Scanner scans two moving averages(MA) crossover across multi-currency pairs and multi-time frames and shows all the result in the dashboard.
1. The fast MA is about to cross up the slow MA - designated as "XUP".
2. The fast MA is about to cross down the slow MA - designated as "XDN".
3. The fast MA has just crossed up the slow MA - designated as "UP".
4. The fast MA has just crossed down the slow MA - - designated as "DN".
Input parameters can be changed: currency pairs,MA, dashboard location, colors etc.
Alerts are available. Pop-up alert, push notification and email.
I've been looking for such a product for some time so hopefully it will deliver on it's claims. Having loaded the scanner on to MT4 I would like to ask the vendor if there is any way to stop notifications XUP & XDN as I have no desire to be notified when a currency pair "might" be about to cross, only when they have actually crossed (DN & UP)at the close of the relevant bar? The current set up means receiving a constant stream of of (might be crossing) alerts which I have no interest in. It would also be practical to be able to open in the same screen (as opposed to opening a new tab) when clicking on a pair in the scanner? Each new chart eats into the CPA resource of a PC. Look forward to hearing back. Thanks ST