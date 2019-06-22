MA Crossover Scanner

This Scanner scans two moving averages(MA) crossover across multi-currency pairs and multi-time frames and shows all the result in the dashboard.

1. The fast MA is about to cross up the slow MA - designated as "XUP".

2. The fast MA is about to cross down the slow MA - designated as "XDN".

3. The fast MA has just crossed up the slow MA - designated as "UP".

4. The fast MA has just crossed down the slow MA - - designated as "DN".

Input parameters can be changed: currency pairs,MA, dashboard location, colors etc.

Alerts are available. Pop-up alert, push notification and email.