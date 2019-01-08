PO Martingale
- Experts
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Che Jeib Che Said外貨交換ロボットプログラマー。
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Forex Broker:
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
PO MARTINGALE
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products
This is an automated expert advisor that uses pending order and martingale strategy to gain profit. It is designed to make quick profit as fast as possible.
INPUTS
Trade Comment: user comment
Magic No: unique EA Number
Time Frame: default is H1
Max Spread: EA will not open new order if spread is more than maximum spread allowed.
Lot: lot size.
Take Profit: value in pips.
Pip Step: distance between orders.
Multiplier: lot multiplier.
***TRAILING***
ONOFF: on or off trailing stop
Trailing Stop: value in pips
*** REMOVE EA AT EQUITY TARGET***
ONOFF: on or off target.
Profit (%): EA will close all open trades and delete all pending orders. Then, EA will be removed from chart when profit reaches the set percentage from initial balance.
Equity Loss (%): EA will close all open trades and delete all pending orders. Then, EA will be removed from chart when equity drops below the set percentage from current balance.
I'm trying to use in XM UltraLowMicro, and it does not open any order ... could it help?