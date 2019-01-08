PO MARTINGALE

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products



This is an automated expert advisor that uses pending order and martingale strategy to gain profit. It is designed to make quick profit as fast as possible.

INPUTS

Trade Comment: user comment

Magic No: unique EA Number

Time Frame: default is H1

Max Spread: EA will not open new order if spread is more than maximum spread allowed.

Lot: lot size.

Take Profit: value in pips.

Pip Step: distance between orders.

Multiplier: lot multiplier.

***TRAILING***

ONOFF: on or off trailing stop

Trailing Stop: value in pips

*** REMOVE EA AT EQUITY TARGET***

ONOFF: on or off target.

Profit (%): EA will close all open trades and delete all pending orders. Then, EA will be removed from chart when profit reaches the set percentage from initial balance.

Equity Loss (%): EA will close all open trades and delete all pending orders. Then, EA will be removed from chart when equity drops below the set percentage from current balance.



