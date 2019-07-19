Base Trading System MTF
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Forex Broker:
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 19 July 2019
- Activations: 20
Base Trading System (MTF) MULTI TIME FRAME
For Single Time Frame click here
BASE TRADING SYSTEM MTF is a useful tool to trade with simple strategy. It draws automatically base up for long trade and base down for short trade. Clear trade when base is going opposite direction. User can trade by instant market entry or by pending order entry. It depends on user best strategy.
input:
Arrow UP, Arrow DOWN.
Base Box Color- UP base box , DOWN base box, UP base shadow, Down base shadow.