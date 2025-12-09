Nebula Gold Strike

🌌 Nebula Gold Strike – Micro-Noise Heatmap + Hybrid Direction Logic + Tick Anomaly Detector  

Version 1.3 | Copyright © 2025 Bob's Channel | t.me/BobsGoldCrusherVIP


"See the market in ticks — not bars."


📖 What You Get in 1 Minute  

- Hybrid Heatmap: Real-time color shows **direction + noise level** (green = bullish clean, dark red = bearish chaos).  

- Tick Anomaly Dot: Yellow alert **the moment** a statistically weird tick arrives — no bar-close delay.  

- DOM Imbalance Line: Buyer vs seller pressure (auto-disabled if unsupported).  

- Auto-Zoom & Zero Repaint: Fully tick-driven, <1 ms latency, no future data.


🔍 Why It Works  

1. **Hybrid Heatmap**: Entropy from last 3 ticks + price direction → intuitive traffic-light for entries.  

2. **Anomaly Engine**: k-NN on 100-tick buffer → detects outliers at 2σ threshold.  

3. **DOM Smoothing**: 3-tick average → clean imbalance signal (only if broker supports DOM).


⚙️ Key Inputs  

- HeatmapBars: 100 (or auto-zoom)  

- kNN_Ticks: 100 (RAM-optimized)  

- EntropyLen: 3 (ultra-fast)  

- UseDOM: false by default (safe for XAUUSD)


🎨 Color Legend  

- Dark Green: Strong bullish → follow  

- Green/Lime: Clean uptrend → hold  

- Yellow/Orange: Chop → reduce size  

- Red/Dark Red: Bearish chaos → short or wait  

→ Dark Red + Anomaly Dot =  high-prob setup.


⚡ Performance  

- CPU < 0.5% | RAM < 5 MB  

- No DLL, no internet, no repaint  

- Works on M1–MN1


🛡️ Legal    

Support: t.me/BobsGoldCrusherVIP  

Resale prohibited.


🚀 Install  

1. Copy .mq5 to Indicators folder  

2. Attach to XAUUSD  

3. Trade only Dark Green (long) or Dark Red + dot (short)


“May every tick be green… or dark red with a dot.”  

– Bob’s Channel

