High Low Day MT5

Prior Day PRO is an advanced trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies the market's most significant price levels using the previous day's range and the current trading session.

Designed for professional traders, it provides high-probability trading zones for entries, exits, profit targets, and potential market reversals in real time—eliminating the need for manual calculations.

1. Previous Day High & Low

Key Features

Automatically calculates:

Previous Day High (High Day)

Previous Day Low (Low Day)

These levels represent institutional support and resistance zones widely used by professional traders.

2. Automatic Price Extensions

Based on the previous day's range, the indicator automatically generates:

Bullish Extensions

38.2%

61.8%

100%

Bearish Extensions

-38.2%

-61.8%

-100%

These levels can be used as:

Profit targets

Trend continuation zones

Exhaustion levels

Potential reversal areas

All calculations are updated automatically at the beginning of each trading session.

3. Current Session High & Low

The indicator continuously tracks and updates:

Current Session High

Current Session Low

This allows traders to compare the current session with the previous day's price range in real time.



