High Low Day MT5


Prior Day PRO is an advanced trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies the market's most significant price levels using the previous day's range and the current trading session.

Designed for professional traders, it provides high-probability trading zones for entries, exits, profit targets, and potential market reversals in real time—eliminating the need for manual calculations.

Key Features

1. Previous Day High & Low

Automatically calculates:

  • Previous Day High (High Day)

  • Previous Day Low (Low Day)

These levels represent institutional support and resistance zones widely used by professional traders.

2. Automatic Price Extensions

Based on the previous day's range, the indicator automatically generates:

Bullish Extensions

  • 38.2%

  • 61.8%

  • 100%

Bearish Extensions

  • -38.2%

  • -61.8%

  • -100%

These levels can be used as:

  • Profit targets

  • Trend continuation zones

  • Exhaustion levels

  • Potential reversal areas

All calculations are updated automatically at the beginning of each trading session.

3. Current Session High & Low

The indicator continuously tracks and updates:

  • Current Session High

  • Current Session Low

This allows traders to compare the current session with the previous day's price range in real time.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Supply y Demand MT5
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¿Qué hace exactamente? Este Indicador  rastrea el gráfico de forma automática para calcular y dibujar Zonas de Oferta (Supply) y Zonas de Demanda (Demand) basándose puramente en la acción del precio. Identifica puntos clave: Busca patrones estructurales (swings de 3 velas) donde el precio ha marcado un máximo o un mínimo importante. Filtra por volatilidad: Utiliza el ATR (Average True Range) para medir la fuerza del movimiento y asegurarse de que la zona trazada tiene un tamaño lógico y no es so
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Core Features & Capabilities 1. Dynamic Visual Trade Planning (Setup Mode) Interactive Chart Levels: Allows users to visually drag Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and up to 3 Take Profit (TP) lines across the chart with a smooth, lag-free 60 FPS rendering engine. Simulated Average Price Engine: Features a predictive tool (orange dashed line) that calculates and visualizes the future average open price in real-time, seamlessly blending existing open positions with the projected new trade. 2. Precision
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