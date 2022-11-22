Pivot Points Daily

4.75
The Indicator show Daily Pivot Points. It is possible to specify the number of days to display. For forex it doesn't consider the sunday session data. It is possibile to modify the color, style and  width for every level. It is better to use this indicator with timeframe not higher than Н1. 4 Levels of support and resistance with also Intermediate Levels that is possible to hide.
Reviews 4
Enrico Devito
158
Enrico Devito 2023.02.25 19:09 
 

Simple and works well, please add R4 R5 S4 S5 are usefull in volatile instruments.

Which kind of pivot is used? I can't understand if is a classic, traditional, fibonacci... etc... can you give the possibility to select it? I need the classic.

Duncan Molefi Teboho Kotsi
129
Duncan Molefi Teboho Kotsi 2023.01.29 16:28 
 

Best Pivot Calculator I have used thus far. It offers mid points, which are very important

SHERLOCKSHERLOCK
34
SHERLOCKSHERLOCK 2025.12.09 10:52 
 

求めていた機能だったので検証の基準として非常に役に立つインジケーターだと思う。ありがとう

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FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Pivot Points Daily MT4
Davide Zunino
5 (1)
Indicators
The Indicator show Daily Pivot Points. It is possible to specify the number of days to display. For forex it doesn't consider the sunday session data. It is possibile to modify the color, style and  width for every level.It is better to use this indicator with timeframe not higher than Н1. 4 Levels of support and resistance with also Intermediate Levels that is possible to hide.
FREE
Daily Trading Sessions
Davide Zunino
Indicators
The indicator represents the session boxes for the Asian, European and American sessions. It is possible to change the time of each session, such as color. It is also possible to disable the display of each session. You will find in input parameters variables to modify time sessions  in format hh:mm and  the color of boxes of each sessions. If you need some implementations please contact me.
FREE
DailySessions
Davide Zunino
4.67 (6)
Indicators
The indicator represents the session boxes for the Asian, European and American sessions. It is possible to change the time of each session, such as color. It is also possible to disable the display of each session. You will find in input parameters variables to modify in format hh:mm. In Colors tab you can change the color of boxes of each sessions. If you need some implementations please contact me.
FREE
AMPyraGRID Anti Martingale Pyramid Grid
Davide Zunino
Utilities
This Expert Advisor waits a position to be opened, no matter if you open manually or with the EA buttons or eventually via mobile: it creates a Grid in Anti Martingale with pending stop orders in the same direction of the first position. You can specify the number of orders, the size and the distance between the orders. You can also adjust the Monetary Target of the Grid, the monetary Stop Loss, the Intermediate Target (when reached the EA insert an order with opposite direction of the total pos
Candle Ema Swing MT5
Davide Zunino
Experts
This Expert Advisor doesn't use Grid, but it use a simple strategy, buy when the price goes over an exponential moving average after a number of candles has closed under the moving average, sell when  price goes under an exponential moving average after a number of candles has closed above. There are few input parameters to optimize, in comments you'll find some setting files to download from optimizations that I've made (Broker Activtrades). I advise you to test with your broker because the dat
Indices ETH RTH
Davide Zunino
Indicators
This indicator is for trading indices. The RTH sessions (regular trading hours) where the underlying cash market is open are distinguished from ETH: for example for the American indices from 9:30 to 16:15 East Coast (New York) time, while for the Dax from 09:00 to 17:35 CET. For the ETH session (outside RTH) the Fibonacci levels are plotted, as well as sensitive levels such as 25,50,75% retracement from the minimums and maximums. Also for the RTH session the Fibonacci levels are graphed, as
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SHERLOCKSHERLOCK
34
SHERLOCKSHERLOCK 2025.12.09 10:52 
 

求めていた機能だったので検証の基準として非常に役に立つインジケーターだと思う。ありがとう

joseverasay
284
joseverasay 2023.06.29 03:14 
 

Muy útil gracias

Enrico Devito
158
Enrico Devito 2023.02.25 19:09 
 

Simple and works well, please add R4 R5 S4 S5 are usefull in volatile instruments.

Which kind of pivot is used? I can't understand if is a classic, traditional, fibonacci... etc... can you give the possibility to select it? I need the classic.

Duncan Molefi Teboho Kotsi
129
Duncan Molefi Teboho Kotsi 2023.01.29 16:28 
 

Best Pivot Calculator I have used thus far. It offers mid points, which are very important

Davide Zunino
14573
Reply from developer Davide Zunino 2023.02.03 12:03
Thank you, please try my new 2 EA: https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/92367 https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/93313
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