Smart Grid MT5

5

Smart Grid MT5 automatically recognizes any symbol, period and scale of the chart and marks it up accordingly. It is possible to mark up the chart by trading sessions. The grid consists of the two main line types.


Vertical lines

There are two visualization methods:

Standard - the lines are divided into three types, separating:

  1. Small time period.
  2. Medium time period.
  3. Large time period.

Trading Session - the lines are divided into groups (a total of ten). Each group has two lines: the first is responsible for the opening of the trading session, the second for the closing.


Horizontal lines

They are divided into two types, separating:

  1. Medium price period.
  2. Large price period.

Division value depends on the chart period and scale.


Description of some time periods

  • 5 minutes:
    • Small time period divides the chart into segments of 4 hours each, and any candle on H4 chart corresponds with a certain segment on M5 chart.
    • Medium time period divides the chart by days.
    • Large time period divides the chart by weeks.
  • 1 hour:
    • Small time period is absent.
    • Medium time period divides the chart by days.
    • Large time period divides the chart by weeks. This division allows you to quickly see the end of the past and the beginning of the next week on H1 chart making it easy to determine the day of the week in any part of the chart.
  • 4 hours:
    • Small time period is absent.
    • Medium time period divides the chart by weeks.
    • Large time period divides the chart by months.

The grid supports all time periods, including non-standard ones.


Some input parameter features

  • Method of visualization - select the visualization method.
  • 'Trading Session' method will work during this period and less - added to forcibly disable the visualization method on the higher time periods. If this method is selected and the time period changes for a larger one or a compression occurs, then the visualization will be performed using the "Standard" method. It should also be noted that compressed charts are regarded by the grid as having a higher timeframe, for example, compressed M15 is H1, M5 is M30, etc.
  • The general color of the grid - set color for the entire grid. You can change the color of the lines belonging to a certain type only if the parameter is set to NONE.
  • Set hotkey for these settings (a, B, c, ..., or 0, 1, 2, ...) - create a "hot key" for the current configuration. This significantly facilitates changing the grid representation between the "Standard" and "Trading Session" methods or between their variations.
  • I will use the time in GMT (auto switch to the local time) - shift the set time for the trade session lines relative to GMT.


Notes

When attempting to modify parameters of a previously attached "indicator" with a non-empty "hot key" value, the changes might not take place. For the changes to take effect, press the corresponding "hot key".

Suitable keys are "A" through "Z" or "0" through "9", except for "R" (Refresh).

The "hot keys" of the indicator do not conflict with the "hot key" combinations of the terminal.

The "hot keys" work on any chart of the terminal, where the "indicator" is running with a non-empty "hotkey" value.

To disable the "hot keys" feature, clear the corresponding edit box. It will be disabled only on the current chart.


Important

The "Trading Session" method does not take holidays into account. Therefore, the lines may be shifted, not displayed or displayed incorrectly during such periods.

Tooltips are not displayed in testing: hovering the mouse over a line shows its original name instead of the tooltip.

To increase usability, the horizontal lines do not separate an explicitly set range (which causes excessive compression/stretching of these lines among themselves during periods of high/low volatility), but rather a dynamically selected one, which takes a number of factors into account. Also, the price range will always be smoothed and have the form - 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500, 1000 points, etc.

Version for Meta Trader 4: Smart Grid.

Reviews 7
Aleks_91
107
Aleks_91 2021.11.28 10:31 
 

пока отл.

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2021.09.19 08:25 
 

great job

travltrader
25
travltrader 2021.08.31 03:43 
 

great indicator

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Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
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Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Aleks_91
107
Aleks_91 2021.11.28 10:31 
 

пока отл.

Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2021.09.19 08:25 
 

great job

travltrader
25
travltrader 2021.08.31 03:43 
 

great indicator

pretty-lady
154
pretty-lady 2020.11.07 14:37 
 

Excellent!!! Thank you very much.

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 06:32 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.02.04 15:35 
 

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Daniel Andrejczuk
5597
Daniel Andrejczuk 2017.11.09 13:33 
 

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