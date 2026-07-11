Top Down CandleCast

Project the Bigger Picture, Trade Every Timeframe with Higher-Timeframe Confidence and Execute with Precision!



Professional traders understand that every quality trade begins with top-down analysis. However, traditional workflows require constant switching between multiple charts and timeframes, interrupting concentration and increasing the likelihood of missing important higher-timeframe information.

This repetitive process slows analysis, disrupts execution, and makes it harder to maintain awareness of the broader market structure.

TOP-DOWN CANDLE CAST is an MT5 indicator that projects the exact higher-timeframe candle — body, wicks, open/close, and range — directly onto any lower timeframe chart. Unlike switching charts or eyeballing HTF structure from memory, TOP-DOWN CANDLE CAST gives you a live, pixel-accurate visual anchor so your top-down analysis is faster and your entries are more disciplined, allowing traders to:

· Maintain higher-timeframe awareness without leaving their execution chart.

· Visualize the active higher-timeframe candle throughout its formation.

· Observe lower-timeframe price action within higher-timeframe boundaries.

· Make trading decisions with continuous market context.

The result is a more efficient, organized, and professional trading workflow.

Key Features

· Higher-Timeframe Candle Projection: Display any selected higher-timeframe candle directly on lower-timeframe charts.

· Automatic Synchronization: The projected candle updates automatically as the higher-timeframe candle develops.

· Dynamic Rectangle Overlay: Clearly highlights the higher-timeframe candle's range for instant recognition.

· Continuous Market Context: Understand exactly where current price sits within the larger market structure.

· Improved Workflow: Reduce chart switching and maintain focus during analysis and execution.

· Flexible Timeframe Combinations: Supports all standard timeframe combinations.

· Interactive Dashboard: An interactive panel for quick interface modify

· Compatibility: It is very compatible with other indicators