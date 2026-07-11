Top Down CandleCast

  • Indicators
  • Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
    Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu

    Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu

    I am Opeyemi, a Civil Engineering graduate who developed a strong passion for Forex trading and algorithmic strategy development. Over time, I became deeply interested in MQL5 programming, where I build custom indicators and automated trading systems to translate trading ideas into executable
  • Version: 1.0

Project the Bigger Picture, Trade Every Timeframe with Higher-Timeframe Confidence and Execute with Precision!

 

Professional traders understand that every quality trade begins with top-down analysis. However, traditional workflows require constant switching between multiple charts and timeframes, interrupting concentration and increasing the likelihood of missing important higher-timeframe information.

This repetitive process slows analysis, disrupts execution, and makes it harder to maintain awareness of the broader market structure.

 

TOP-DOWN CANDLE CAST is an MT5 indicator that projects the exact higher-timeframe candle — body, wicks, open/close, and range — directly onto any lower timeframe chart. Unlike switching charts or eyeballing HTF structure from memory, TOP-DOWN CANDLE CAST gives you a live, pixel-accurate visual anchor so your top-down analysis is faster and your entries are more disciplined, allowing traders to:

·          Maintain higher-timeframe awareness without leaving their execution chart.

·          Visualize the active higher-timeframe candle throughout its formation.

·          Observe lower-timeframe price action within higher-timeframe boundaries.

·          Make trading decisions with continuous market context.

 

The result is a more efficient, organized, and professional trading workflow.

 

Key Features

·          Higher-Timeframe Candle Projection: Display any selected higher-timeframe candle directly on lower-timeframe charts.

·          Automatic Synchronization: The projected candle updates automatically as the higher-timeframe candle develops.

·          Dynamic Rectangle Overlay: Clearly highlights the higher-timeframe candle's range for instant recognition.

·          Continuous Market Context: Understand exactly where current price sits within the larger market structure.

·          Improved Workflow: Reduce chart switching and maintain focus during analysis and execution.

·          Flexible Timeframe Combinations: Supports all standard timeframe combinations.

·          Interactive Dashboard: An interactive panel for quick interface modify

·          Compatibility: It is very compatible with other indicators


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Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Introducing the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know the v
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Introducing the   “Symbol Cost Info MT4”   indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT4” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know t
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Volume Profile Multi-Mode: Analyze Volume Your Way—Not Your Indicator's Way. Most Volume Profile indicators limit traders to predefined analysis ranges. But the market doesn't move inside fixed templates, so why should your analysis? Volume Profile Multi-Mode gives you complete freedom to decide where, when, and how volume is analyzed. Whether you're studying market structure, profiling trading sessions, monitoring higher-timeframe activity, or tracking a developing auction, this indicator adapt
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