SmartChannel
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
SmartChanel is a universal indicator for all types of
markets. This indicator should have in its arsenal every trader, since
it represents a classic approach to analyzing the price of a trading
instrument and is a ready-made trading strategy. The indicator forms the
upper, average price movement limit.
Advantages of the indicator
- works with any trading tool
- works on any time period
- can be used both in the classical market and in the binary options market
- the indicator has no settings and is set as usual
How to work with the indicator
- Set the indicator on the chart with the selected trading instrument and the desired time period
- Wait until the signal appears in the form of an arrow
- Wait until the next candlestick closes, it should have the opposite direction to the previous one, thereby confirming the direction of the signal.
- Open trading position in the direction of the signal
- TakeProfit recommend installing on the middle line of the channel
- StopLoss recommend using fixed
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++++Other my works can be found at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/andrspir
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