The MT4 trading advisor calculates the formed Gartley Butterfly shapes and makes a decision at the start of trading.





"Butterfly Gartley" - one of the figures of graphical analysis, popularized by technical analyst Larry Pesavento, taken from the author's publication "Profit in the stock market", published in the mid-thirties. To date, there are 12 basic "Gartley patterns" - graphic figures with the construction, based on the application of Fibonacci levels and ratios.





The algorithm of tracking each position with a trailing stop allows you to effectively control each position.

Trading instruments (m5 timeframe): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD.

To increase the efficiency of using the TradeButterfly advisor, it is recommended to use:

VPS;

low spread;

5-valued flow of quotes.