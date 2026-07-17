Abj Sweep EA

Abj Sweep EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built to identify high-probability liquidity sweep opportunities and execute trades with advanced risk management. It combines market structure analysis, institutional concepts, and automated trade management into a single multi-currency trading system.

—-FOR SET FILE CLICK HERE

—-EURUSD 1M

—-Check EA live performance————————

-Server: Exness-MT5Trial15

-Login: 474003403

-Investor Password: Aa12345@

——————————————————————————

Key Features

  • Liquidity Sweep detection for precise institutional entries
  • Market Structure analysis (BOS / CHoCH)
  • Orderblock confirmation with visual zones
  • VWAP bias + Volume spike filters
  • ATR dynamic Stop Loss — adapts to live volatility
  • Partial Close + Breakeven + ATR Trailing Stop
  • Smart Recovery system (Martingale and Hedge modes)
  • Session and Spread guards
  • Live dashboard showing every filter status in real time
  • Multi-symbol: up to 11 instruments from one EURUSD M1 chart


Recommended pairs

the EA works on the following markets all at ones : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, US30, BTCUSD, USOIL

  • Use a Standard Account with a $10,000 balance, 
  • or a Cent Account with 10,000 USC (equivalent to $100).
  • Run the EA across all listed markets for stable risk management.
  • Add all listed pairs and instruments to your Market Watch in MT5 before starting the EA.
  • Note: the EA automatically detects available symbols from your Market Watch. If a symbol is missing, the EA will not trade it.

Setup Attach to EURUSD M1 — load the .set file — add symbols to Market Watch. The EA detects and trades all available symbols automatically. Note: the .set file may appear as an audio file on Google Drive — simply download and load it manually in MT5, it is a standard preset file.

Support and .set file: Telegram @addoo99

Trading CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first.

Important

No Expert Advisor guarantees profits. Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in losses. Always test the EA on a demo account and use appropriate risk management before trading on a live account.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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