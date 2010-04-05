Renko Indicator MT5
- Indicators
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Mohammed KaddourAre you looking for a professional Pine Script or MetaTrader (MQL4/MQL5) developer to bring your trading ideas to life?
- Version: 1.0
A Renko Tick chart based on continuously adjusting percentage.
The settings can and will break the script if you turn them up too high. Turning off outline mode will not look as nice, but can potentially allow for a larger number of bricks.
- Live Renko bricks formed by tick data
- Adjustable brick width
- expert for indicator attached
- Scalp with a Renko, get weird.
The settings can and will break the script if you turn them up too high. Turning off outline mode will not look as nice, but can potentially allow for a larger number of bricks.