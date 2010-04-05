Renko Indicator MT5

Nexus fibonacci indicator Mohammed Kaddour 4 (1) Indicators

This variant of the ZigZag indicator is recalculated at each tick only at the bars that were not calculated yet and, therefore, it does not overload CPU at all which is different from the standard indicator. Besides, in this indicator drawing of a line is executed exactly in ZIGZAG style and, therefore, the indicator correctly and simultaneously displays two of its extreme points (High and Low) at the same bar! Depth is a minimum number of bars without the second max