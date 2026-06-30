TradeMasterPanel

TradeMasterPanel — One-Click Manual Trading Panel for MT5

TradeMasterPanel is a professional one-click trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders execute, manage, and protect positions directly from the chart. All settings can be adjusted on-chart and are automatically saved for each trading symbol, eliminating the need to reopen the Inputs dialog or reattach the EA. The interface is fully scalable and DPI-aware for modern high-resolution displays.

1. Market Order Entry

  • Open Buy or Sell market orders with a single click.

  • Position sizing modes:

    • Fixed Lot Size

    • Balance Percentage (margin allocation)

  • Maximum position size limits:

    • Maximum lot size in Fixed mode.

    • Maximum balance percentage in Percentage mode.

    • Order volume is automatically limited by available free margin.

  • Open multiple market orders with a single click (automatically limited by available trading capacity).

  • Live position counters displaying:

    • Number of Buy and Sell positions.

    • Total Buy and Sell volume.

  • Magic Number filter:

    • Manage only positions opened by this EA.

    • Or manage all positions on the current symbol.

2. Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Four calculation modes:

    • Price

    • Pips

    • Money ($)

    • ATR Multiplier

  • Automatically apply Stop Loss and Take Profit when opening new trades.

  • Drag-and-drop SL/TP lines on the chart with convenient increase/decrease adjustment buttons (Price mode).

  • Built-in validation for broker Stop Level and Freeze Level to prevent invalid trade requests.

3. Trade Management

  • Close All Positions.

  • Close Buy Positions.

  • Close Sell Positions.

  • Partial Close (50% of total position volume).

  • Move Stop Loss to Break Even.

  • Close Winning Positions.

  • Close Losing Positions.

  • Automatically close all positions once a specified total profit target ($) has been reached.

  • Instant asynchronous execution for fast processing of multiple orders.

  • Optional confirmation dialog to prevent accidental clicks.

4. Pending Orders

  • Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders using draggable Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines.

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit distances can be calculated in:

    • Pips

    • Money ($)

  • SL/TP placement modes:

    • Fixed

    • Ladder (Stepped)

  • Create multiple pending orders with customizable spacing.

  • Shared Stop Loss or individual Stop Loss for each pending order.

  • Independent lot size settings for pending orders.

  • Delete pending orders:

    • All Pending Orders

    • Limit Orders Only

    • Stop Orders Only

5. Automatic Trailing Stop

Five trailing stop modes are available:

  • Fixed Distance

  • Percentage

  • ATR-Based

  • Moving Average

  • Swing High / Swing Low

Trailing Stop activates only after the position becomes profitable and minimizes unnecessary order modifications to reduce server requests.

6. On-Chart Configuration (No Inputs Window Required)

A vertical toolbar provides quick access to:

  • Main Panel

  • Market Orders

  • Pending Orders

  • Close Functions

  • Settings

Settings are organized into the following tabs:

  • Risk

  • Trading

  • Trailing

  • View

  • Sound

All operating modes are selected through intuitive drop-down menus with the active option highlighted, including:

  • Trailing Stop Mode

  • Stop Loss / Take Profit Mode

  • Moving Average Method

  • Panel Position

  • Profit/Loss Display Position

  • Sound Selection

View Settings

  • Panel Corner

  • Panel Scale

  • Font Size

  • Automatic DPI Scaling

Sound Settings

  • Enable or disable sounds.

  • Assign a different sound to each trading event from the built-in sound list.

  • Preview sounds before applying them.

  • No manual filename entry required.

7. Floating Profit/Loss Display

A floating Profit/Loss panel displays real-time trading results directly on the chart.

Features include:

  • Color-coded profit and loss display.

  • Eight display positions:

    • Top Left

    • Top Center

    • Top Right

    • Middle Left

    • Middle Right

    • Bottom Left

    • Bottom Center

    • Bottom Right

  • Consistent Pip and Money calculations across:

    • Forex

    • Metals

    • Indices

    • Cryptocurrencies

8. Notes

TradeMasterPanel is a manual trading tool. Market orders are submitted only when the trader clicks the corresponding Buy or Sell button.

Trailing Stop and Close-at-Profit are optional trade management features that operate only after being enabled by the user.

AutoTrading must be enabled in MetaTrader 5 to allow the panel to execute trading operations.

All settings are stored as Terminal Global Variables on a per-symbol basis and remain available after changing timeframes, restarting MetaTrader 5, or reattaching the EA.

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