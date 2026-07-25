Trade Copier Console MT4

A local trade copier between MetaTrader terminals on one PC or VPS. Copying runs in any direction between MT5 and MT4. The volume of a copy is calculated in percent of equity, in account currency, or by mirroring the master's risk share; trades are selected by filters on symbol, magic number, comment and size. The panel handles the life of an open copy: virtual SL/TP, break even, trailing stop, basket close and a scheduled close. Daily, total and volume limits protect the account and trip early, before the limit is breached.

Manual and free demo


The demo version runs on demo accounts: the same code, the complete feature set, no time restriction. The choice of source and risk level stays with the trader; execution, instrument name matching and the management of the copies are handled by the product.

What it does

The product works in three roles. Source publishes the trades of its own account and performs no trading operations, Receiver copies up to eight sources at once, and Self copier duplicates the account's own trades on that same account. Volume is calculated by eight methods: percent of equity, mirroring of the master's risk share, a fixed money risk, the ratio of the two accounts, a multiplier, a fixed lot, a lot per thousand of account funds, and the master's lot one to one. The calculation is based on money at risk rather than on lots: when two brokers use different contract sizes, the specified risk is preserved, and stop levels are carried as a price distance rather than as an absolute price. Individual tasks are handled by separate blocks:

- Symbol Bridge: instrument names are matched automatically, taking prefixes, suffixes and instrument groups into account (GOLD and XAUUSD); an ambiguous match is not resolved by guesswork but refused with the list of candidates
- Mirror: the source positions and the open copies are matched line by line, with volume, result and the reason for a refusal in the line where the copy is absent
- Pending orders: placement of a matching pending order, copying upon its trigger, or no copying at all; the level is carried as a distance from the market and the order expiry as an interval of time
- Copy management: virtual SL/TP, own levels where the master set none, a take profit as a ratio to the risk, break even, a trailing stop with a step, a copy lifetime, a basket close in money or percent, and a scheduled close whose state survives a terminal restart
- Risk guard: loss limits for the day and for the whole period, a daily profit target, equity boundaries, a pause during drawdown, restrictions on the number of copies, on volume and on risk, a ban on opposite positions, and a cap on the number of requests to the trade server

The bridge between the platforms works in all four directions and carries partial closes, scale-ins and pending orders. A position reversal is executed as the sequence "close, confirm the flat position, open", which rules out holding opposite sides on two accounts at the same time. The daily limit can be counted in the time zone of a prop firm rather than of the broker. A copy exceeding the broker's maximum lot is split automatically; forced splitting into parts of a specified size is available as well. Also provided are reverse copying, an entry delay, a trade expiry, entry only at a price better than the master's entry price, refusal of a trade that has moved a specified distance from that price, time windows with several intervals, and individual lots, multipliers and spread limits for each symbol.

In addition: Push and Email notifications, dark and light themes with automatic scaling to the screen DPI, a comment template for copies, a 0.001 volume step for crypto symbols, a polling rate from 25 to 500 ms, and 103 settings, three of which are required to start.

Limitations. Copying over a network is not supported: both terminals have to run on one machine. MT5 stop limit orders are not copied, since MT4 has no such order type. A netting account is not converted into a hedging one. In the strategy tester copying is not performed: there is no source of trades there. MT4 and MT5 are sold separately: the bridge works both ways, but each terminal runs its own version of the product, which has to be purchased separately.

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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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Countdown timer for candlestick charts and trading session start times. A small block on the chart controls everything related to the current moment: how much time remains until the current candle closes, what's happening on other timeframes, which trading sessions are open, and the current bar status. What the panel displays In the center of the panel is a countdown to the current candle close. Below the countdown is a candle progress indicator, the color of which changes as the candle approa
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Countdown timer for candlestick charts and trading session start times. A small block on the chart controls everything related to the current moment: how much time remains until the current candle closes, what's happening on other timeframes, which trading sessions are open, and the current bar status. What the panel displays In the center of the panel is a countdown to the current candle close. Below the countdown is a candle progress indicator, the color of which changes as the candle approa
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A local trade copier between MetaTrader terminals on one PC or VPS. Copying runs in any direction between MT5 and MT4. The volume of a copy is calculated in percent of equity, in account currency, or by mirroring the master's risk share; trades are selected by filters on symbol, magic number, comment and size. The panel handles the life of an open copy: virtual SL/TP, break even, trailing stop, basket close and a scheduled close. Daily, total and volume limits protect the account and trip early
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