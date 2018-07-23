ExpertLines

1

ExpertLines is a productivity expert to open orders by the breaking of the buy or sell lines, providing risk x reward and pips information on every trade. The expert can close the opened order by virtual lines of stop loss and take profit or by close buy or sell button. He also has a trailing stop resource if enabled. All this in a fast and easy way.

Arm your trade with ExpertLines and have a good trade.


Main Parameters

  • Magic_Number - It is the magic number that the expert advisor uses to identify the open order.
  • Slippage - It is the desired value of the slippage in the sending of the order.
  • Max_Spread - It is the maximum allowed spread to open order (in Points).
  • Trailing_Stop - enables or disables the use of trailing stop resorce.
  • Steep - It is the advancement of trailing stop (in Pips).


Features

  • Uses virtual SL and TP lines. Stealth (the brokers will not see this lines).
  • The lines adjust themselves when the time frame is changed before the order is opened, facilitating your edition.
  • Quick change of the lines.
  • You can set up trades with few pips from the current price (scalping).
  • Quick visualization of the risk x reward in percentage in the SL and TP lines.
  • Quick visualization of the risk: reward ratio in the Buy or Sell lines.
  • Quick visualization in Pips of trade in the SL and TP lines.
  • Works with any currency pair.
  • Easy to use.


Recommendations

Use Magic_Number exclusive to operate graphics of the same currency.

Example (USDJPY - H1 - Magic_Number 60 | USDJPY - M5 - Magic_Number 5).

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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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votija.63
403
votija.63 2022.11.20 11:32 
 

Lo Borre!!

manilenio
133
manilenio 2022.10.30 15:12 
 

I can't even start a trade with this... After locking, there's just no way to open a trade from the console.

Josemar Pinheiro
2885
Reply from developer Josemar Pinheiro 2022.11.21 10:56
I tested it and it's working
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