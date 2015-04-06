Third Wave EA

Monitoring of online trading on a DEMO account

The Idea

Finding the third Elliott wave. Analyze the market as a wave structure in the format of 1-2-3 waves.





Algorithm

The EA analyzes the closed bars using a simple algorithm with the ability to adjust various parameters. Reference point - touching of the High/Low of a certain bars range. After an impulse in the direction of the reference point, the EA waits for a rollback - the second wave. As soon as the second wave is formed, an entry point to the third wave appears.





Operation Modes

The EA can be used in two modes. The "Trader mode" mode is convenient for optimization of parameters in the strategy tester.

It is recommended to use the EA in the "Oracle mode" mode. In this mode, only the signals are received. The market entries can be filtered using your personal filters and experience.





Test results

The algorithm does not eliminate the possibility to receive losing signals. Therefore, the EA requires the parameters to be selected according to your trading style and risks that you are willing to accept. The default settings have been generated for the period 27.11.2017-23.02.2018 for EURUSD H1. As a test, a forward test was run from 23.02.2018 to 23.04.2018. The forward test was run both using the Martingale algorithm and without it. You can see these testing results in the screenshots. You can also replicate this testing by downloading the demo version.





Parameters

Work method - select the EA operation mode

Oracle mode - only signals Trading mode - trading + signals

Range reset to begin new waves finding - bars range for finding the reference point

- bars range for finding the reference point Entry level % - percentage of rollback from the first wave to form the second wave

- percentage of rollback from the first wave to form the second wave Use long trade - enable/disable long trades

- enable/disable long trades Max buy open orders - the maximum number of buy trades opened simultaneously

- the maximum number of buy trades opened simultaneously Use short trade - enable/disable short trades

- enable/disable short trades Max sell open orders - the maximum number of sell trades opened simultaneously

- the maximum number of sell trades opened simultaneously Close by reverse signal - enable/disable hedging

MM

Lots calc mode - select the lot calculation mode

Fixed lots - fixed lot Risk per trade - risk per trade

Fixed Lot Size - fixed lot value

- fixed lot value Risk per trade % - risk per trade

- risk per trade Day risk % - risk per day

- risk per day Week risk % - risk per week

- risk per week Month risk % - risk per month

If the fixed loss for a period reaches the specified value, the EA stops trading during that period.

SL_Mode - select the StopLoss mode

Fixed pips - fixed value in points First wave - start of the first wave

SL buffer for 1st wave - SL buffer in points for the first wave

- SL buffer in points for the first wave Stop Loss fixed - StopLoss in points

- StopLoss in points Min SL in pips - the minimum SL value fop the First wave method

- the minimum SL value fop the method Max SL in pips - the maximum SL value fop the First wave method

TP

TP_Mode - select the TakeProfit mode

Fixed pips - TakeProfit in points Risk Reward - risk to reward ratio Potential - potential, predicted value

Risk Reward value - ratio for risk/reward

- ratio for risk/reward Take Profit fixed - TakeProfit in points

Martingale

Use martingale - use the algorithm for increasing the position volume after a series of losses

- use the algorithm for increasing the position volume after a series of losses Number of losses to start martingale - the number of losing trades in a row to activate the volume increase

- the number of losing trades in a row to activate the volume increase Martingale ratio - multiplier for the position volume

Partial close

Use Part Close - algorithm for partial closing of positions

- algorithm for partial closing of positions First part for closing(% of SL) - level to activate the partial closing. Calculated as a percentage of the StopLoss value

- level to activate the partial closing. Calculated as a percentage of the StopLoss value First part of lots for closing(% of open lots) - percentage of the position volume for profit taking.

Other

Show setting status - enable/disable displaying information on the workspace

- enable/disable displaying information on the workspace Drawing - draw 1-2-3 waves on the chart

- draw 1-2-3 waves on the chart Bull labels color - color for bulling formations

- color for bulling formations Bear labels color - color for bearish formations

- color for bearish formations Magic_Number - magic number of the EA

- magic number of the EA Slippage - slippage

- slippage com - order comment

- order comment Font Size - font size on the workspace

- font size on the workspace Font Text Color - color of parameters on the screen

- color of parameters on the screen Font Value Color - color of values on the screen

Note! Testing results and past profit DO NOT guarantee future profits.

Have a nice trend and a profitable third wave!

Best regards,

Sergey Mikhalchuk